After a hectic week at work, you deserve a high spirit weekend (pun intended). And, delicious cocktails are a go-to for many of us. No matter if you are looking for a classic cocktail, a punch for a party or an original concoction, there is a cocktail recipe - just a shake, stir or pour away - for everyone. Whether you like gin, tequila, or whiskey, you would agree that a fruity spin makes our favourite cocktails all the more delicious. In case you don't feel like going out, stir and create the magic of these concoctions at home. Certain cocktails are so firmly placed in the cocktail canon that you must try making them.





Also Read: 11 Best Cocktail Recipes | Easy Cocktail Recipes





If you think that it's much of a tedious task, let us tell you mixology doesn't have to be complicated. And, Saransh Goila is here with an example. Ever heard of pink guava margarita? Well, now you do. Make this Friday a “friyay” with this “delishas” Peeru Cocktail. “You'll keep wanting more of it until you're so full of life - that you will dance the night away. Who's trying this amazing margarita at home this weekend?” the chef wrote alongside the recipe.

Ingredients:





Guava paste:

Pink guava (diced) - 3 Green chilli - 1 Mint leaves - 8-10 Water ½ cup

Guava margarita:

Simple syrup - 60 ml Lemon juice - 2 lemons Tequila - 60 ml Triple sec or Cointreau - 60 ml Salt as per taste Guava puree Ice cubes - 2-4 Water - ½ cup

Coating:

Red chilli powder - 1 tsp Sugar - ¼ tsp Black salt - ½ tsp Salt - ¼ tsp

Method:

Add pink guava, green chilli, mint leaves, and half a cup of water in a blender. Make a smooth paste out of it and strain the mix Next, we move to prepare the drink. Add simple syrup, lemon juice, and half a cup of water to your tequila. Don't skip adding your favourite liquor - triple sec or Cointreau. Pour some guava puree and sprinkle salt. Pop in some ice cubes and shake it well. Rim the glass with lemon and dunk it into the spice mix. Throw some ice cubes and pour in the margarita. Voila, the cocktail is ready.

All self-proclaimed cocktail lovers won't be able to keep their hands off this recipe.