As monsoon clouds drape the sky and the aroma of wet earth fills the air, India is all set to celebrate Sawan ka Mahina. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the month is all about devotion, reflection, and ritual. This year, Sawan begins on July 11 and ends on August 9 in the northern parts of the country, while in southern India, it falls between July 25 and August 23, according to the Drik Panchang. During this time, people observe ritualistic vrats and embrace light sattvik meals, worshipping Lord Shiva for protection and prosperity. That is where sweets like mango peda add a touch of seasonal joy to the thali, balancing nourishment with celebration.

Enter Mango Peda: A Sweet Highlight In Your Sawan 2025 Thali

Sawan ka mahina calls for meals that are simple and wholesome. And mango peda strikes the perfect chord. It is made with ingredients like ripe mango pulp, milk powder, and ghee, making it ideal for vrat days when grains, onion, and garlic are off the plate. The natural sweetness of mangoes, especially late-season varieties like Kesar or Alphonso, adds a festive note without the need for heavy sweeteners or elaborate preparation.

What makes it even more appealing?

You can prepare this dish quickly, literally under 30 minutes.

It includes no artificial colours or additives.

You can customise the shape and flavours of the dish as per your wish.

Mango peda stays fresh for a few days, making it perfect for prasad or gifting.

Is Mango Peda Weight Loss And Diabetic-Friendly?

Yes, it absolutely is. All you need are some mindful tweaks in the recipe to control its calorie count.

For Weight Watchers:

Use almond flour or low-fat milk to reduce fat content.

Limit the use of ghee in the recipe.

Portion control is the key. One small peda can satisfy your sweet craving, without derailing your goals.

For Diabetics:

Skip condensed milk and sugar and used healthier substitutes like unsweetened mango pulp and date pulp instead.

Add some protein, like a handful of nuts, to the recipe to slow down the sugar absorption.

Mango has a moderate glycaemic index. But when eaten in moderation and paired wisely, it can easily be a part of your balanced diabetic diet.

Sawan 2025 Special Mango Peda Recipe: How To Make It At Home

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh mango pulp (Alphonso or Kesar preferred)

1 cup milk powder

2 tbsp ghee

1/4 cup condensed milk (optional)

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Chopped pistachios or almonds for garnish

Method:

Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Add mango pulp and cook for 4-5 minutes until slightly thick. Add condensed milk (if using) and milk powder. Stir continuously to avoid lumps. Cook on low flame until the mixture thickens and leaves the sides of the pan. Add cardamom powder. Mix well and turn off the heat. Let it cool slightly. Grease your palms and shape into small pedas. Garnish with nuts. Let them set for 2-3 hours.

That's it. A delicious, vrat-friendly batch of mango peda is ready to be relished. You can refrigerate it in an airtight container for up to four days.





So, this Sawan, add mango peda to your Sattvik thali and give your meal a sweet ending. For more such vrat-friendly recipes for Sawan, click here.