When a foodie says, 'enjoy the little things in life', we are pretty sure they are talking about the bite-sized soft and fluffy dumplings. Filled with zingy fillings made of meat and veggies, dumplings or momos are the perfect tiny comfort food that we often find ourselves craving. Such is the craze for these Asian delicacies that our country has now adopted it as one of our own dishes. You will find them wherever you go, from busy street markets to pricey restaurants, to college canteens and even tourist destinations. And that's not it, our love for these delicious momos have driven us to the extent of even trying it out at home. After all, the recipe is simple and requires just a couple of basic ingredients.





If you are a momo enthusiast just like us, we found a video that might help you polish your momo wrapping skills like a pro. Chef Britney Wang from LA has shared a video on her Instagram page '@chefbaobae' on how you can wrap these dumplings in 8 different ways. Chef Britney first prepares a generic dough with the help of all-purpose flour and some water. After kneading it into a soft ball, she lets it sit for some time before cutting it into tiny pieces. She then rolls out the tiny dough balls into thin sheets, she can be seen applying pressure while rolling out the dough to make the dumpling wrappers as thin as possible. She starts off from the classic momos we usually find in the streets and moves to other ways that you can copy for your next momo night at home. The video quickly drove foodies crazy and garnered over 1.2 million views in a timespan of just 2 days. Take a look at it here:

The last couple of years have seen the fan base for momos get stronger with every passing day. It is no more just steamed momos; with the increase in demand and creativity, we have come across a number of fusion momo dishes that have stuck around. Some of these are delicious and other not that much. If you are willing to experiment with the different types of momo inventions, here are the top 6 types of momos that you should definitely try out.





All this talk of delicious and juicy momos has definitely made us hungry. While we run to the kitchen to try out Chef Brittney's techniques, let us know which momo you will be trying first in the comments below.