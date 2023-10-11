The festival of Sharad Navratri is approaching, and it holds great importance in the Hindu religion. Although Navratri is a festival celebrated four times a year, Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri are the most widely recognized. Sharad Navratri, also known as Sharadiya Navratri, is set to begin on October 15 this year and continue until October 23. This nine-day festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga, with her nine forms being worshipped. Devotees of Goddess Durga show full devotion and fast for nine days, consuming pure vegetarian food, also known as Satvik food. During Navratri fasting, you can eat foods like buckwheat, potatoes, water chestnut flour, sago, milk, curd, and sago. Dry fruits are also allowed.





Also Read: Wondering What To Cook For Sharad Navratri? Here Are 9 Must-Try Recipes











Apart from these options, you can also include paneer and makhana in your diet. Did you know that Makhana can be used to create many delicious dishes during Navratri fasting? Here, we have compiled some Indian recipes that are perfect for Navratri. But before we delve into the makhana snack recipes for Navratri, let's take a look at the health benefits of Makhana:





Health Benefits of Makhana:







Makhana is an ingredient commonly used in traditional Indian dishes. It can be used to make kheer, namkeen, and various snacks. Considering the nutrients it contains, Makhana can be considered a superfood. It is rich in calcium and magnesium, has a good amount of protein, making it a suitable option for those looking to lose weight, and is low in fat. Makhana is also a good source of dietary fibre, which can provide relief from constipation.





5 Best Makhana Snack Recipes For Sharad Navratri 2023:

Makhana Bhel:

To start, we have Makhana Bhel, which combines spicy, sweet, and savoury flavours. This Makhana Bhel is a delicious and healthy snack recipe perfect for Navratri. It's made from a mixture of potatoes, peanuts, green chillies, along with black pepper, cumin powder, and various other ingredients. Click here





Makhana Dry Fruit Namkeen:

A popular snack enjoyed during Navratri fasting. This namkeen is not only easy to prepare but also offers nutritional benefits as it includes almonds, cashews, and seeds. You can store this namkeen in an airtight container for at least 10 days. Click here





Makhana Chop:

Makhana Chop is another delightful snack for Navratri, prepared in minutes. It's an excellent choice for tea time. You prepare it by mixing boiled Colocasia with red chilli, green chilli, and rock salt. Patties are formed and shallow-fried in ghee until they become crispy. Click here





Vrat-Special Makhana Khichdi:

Since Makhana cooks quickly, you can enjoy this Khichdi as a snack or evening meal. To make it, heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, potatoes, makhana, green chillies, sago powder, red chilli powder, and soaked makhanas. In just a few seconds, a wonderful dish is ready. Click here





Vrat-Special Makhana Chaat:

If you prefer, you can create a healthy and tasty chaat recipe using Makhana. We present a standard Makhana chaat recipe here, but you can exclude items not allowed in fasting diets. Create this delicious snack using Makhana, peanuts, curd, chutney, cumin powder, and rock salt. Click here





Also Read: Sharad Navratri 2023: 10 Essential Ingredients You Must Stock In Pantry For Navratri





This Sharad Navratri 2023, try these five delicious Indian makhana recipes and let us know your favourite in the comments section below!



