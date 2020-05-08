SEARCH
Shilpa Shetty & Viaan Raj Kundra Bake Nutritious Cookies At Home, Here's How You Can Too!

Shilpa Shetty and her son Viaan Raj Kundra tried their hand at baking some delicious peanut butter-choco-oat cookies at home since Viaan is a passionate baker.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: May 08, 2020 13:07 IST

Shilpa Shetty and son Viaan made some delicious home-made cookies.

Baking is one activity that is loved across all age groups, from kids to adults. The pleasure of putting together an indulgent sweet treat from scratch is quite a therapeutic process. Shilpa Shetty and her son Viaan Raj Kundra tried their hand at baking some delicious peanut butter-choco-oat cookies at home since Viaan is a passionate baker. Shilpa Shetty shared a video of the making of the cookies as well as the full recipe on her handle. 

She said in the caption how a great way to spend time with kids is to figure out what they like to do and do it with them! "As for me, the one thing Viaan loves doing the most is baking, so here we go... presenting the chewy "Peanut Butter Choco-Oat Cookies"! It has no refined sugar, can be dairy-free if you replace the butter with oil, is gluten-free, & loaded with healthy goodness. It's highly nutritious, is absolutely satiating, and can be gorged on at tea time by us too (I devoured this batch!)," wrote Shilpa Shetty in the caption of the post. Take a look at the video: 

The video had some fun behind-the-scenes moments of what went into the making of the cookies. Viaan Raj Kundra deftly mixed the ingredients for the cookies, showing his excitement to be baking and eagerly looking forward to the result of his baking experiment. The cookies that Shilpa Shetty and Viaan Raj Kundra made were gluten-free and used coconut sugar instead of the regular one. Further, the recipe had healthy ingredients such as natural peanut butter and rolled oats to make it even more nutritious.

So, in case you want to try baking at home too, Shilpa Shetty has shared the full recipe on her handle for the peanut-butter-choco-oat cookies. Take a look at this amazing recipe and try it yourself!

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup natural (unsweetened) peanut butter
  • 1/2 cup real maple syrup OR HONEY
  • 4 tbsp coconut oil (OR 4 tablespoons melted butter)
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp fine-grain sea salt
  • 1 & 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats, ground for 30 seconds in a food processor or blender
  • 5 tbsp semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1 tbsp vanilla extract
  • 2 tbsp coconut sugar
  • 4 tbsp roasted almonds (ground)
  • 1 egg (or 1 tbsp flaxseed powder soaked in 3 tbsp of water is the equivalent)
  • 2 tbsp of almond milk (to smoothen the texture)

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 160 degree Celsius with two racks in the middle. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper (if you don't have parchment paper, lightly grease the baking sheets).
  2. Measure out the peanut butter and maple syrup.
  3. Pour the peanut butter, coconut oil, & maple syrup mixture into a mixing bowl. Add the melted butter & whisk until the mixture is well blended. Use your whisk to beat in the egg, scraping down the side of the bowl once it's incorporated, then whisk in the vanilla, & salt. Switch to a big spoon & stir in the ground oats, add the baking powder, flaxseed powder, coconut sugar, & chocolate chips until they are evenly combined.
  4. Drop the dough by the tablespoon or ice cream scooper (grease your fingers with some coconut oil so it doesn't stick when you flatten them) onto your prepared baking sheets.
  5. Bake the cookies for 12-15 mins total. Swap sides after 7 mins. Remove from the oven to cool. 


About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

