Shilpa Shetty's Delhi Binge Featured This Japanese Delicacy!

Highlights Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be seen in Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal

Shilpa is one of the fittest actors in tinsel town

Shilpa Shetty is a self-confessed foodie

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is easily one of the happiest person in tinsel town nowadays, not only did she become a parent second time over but she also has her bagful with many exciting projects both on and off-screen. Shilpa would be making her comeback on screen with Hungama 2.In the Priyadarshan directorial she would be sharing screen-space with Paresh Rawal and Meezan Jaffery. She also has a pivotal role in 'Nikamma' a romantic comedy starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.





Also Read: Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Welcome Daughter Samisha With Two Beautiful Cakes (Pics Inside)







Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and a social media sensation. Her 'Sunday Binges' especially are incredibly popular among fans on Instagram. She also takes to the social media platform to share her own healthy recipes. For instance, this recipe of 'jowar roti' that she shared on Thursday. If you follow Shilpa Shetty on Instagram you would know that the actress loves to eat out too. While the diva was in Delhi recently, she indulged her heart out in one of capital's famous dining destinations -Town House.





Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Makes Jowar Roti - 6 Other Delicious Jowar Recipes You Can Try

She also shared a glimpse of her foodie outing, what was on her plate now,you ask? Well Shilpa gave a shout-out to the restaurant's sushi. In an Instagram story posted by her, she can be seen posing next to a whole platter of sushi. Sushi is a bite-sized Japanese delicacy, it is mostly made with rice, a form of fish, vegetables or tropical fruits. It is often served with soy sauce, wasabi (a paste made of Japanese horseradish) and gari-a form of pickled ginger.



