Sindhi Sai Bhaji: Prepare This One-Pot Veg Curry For A Healthy And Balanced Meal

Whenever we discuss about Sindhi cuisine, the first dish that comes to our mind is the popular 'Sindhi Kadhi'. A potpourri of flavours, this cuisine has an influence of Sindh region (now in Pakistan), which was a part of India until partition in 1947. Presently, this cuisine makes an important part of Indian food culture and is famous among both the Sindhis and non-Sindhi people of the country. Another dish that defines the popularity of Sindhi cuisine is sai bhaji - a vegetarian curry, made with dal, green leafy vegetables and different seasonal vegetables. For the unversed, the name sai bhaji is derived from two Sindhi terms sai (stands for green) and bhaji (stands for vegetables).





Sai bhaji can easily be termed as healthy, nutritious and wholesome meal, due to the extensive usage of healthy ingredients - ranging from vegetables to pulses to spices. This one-pot dish is mildly spiced and tastes great with koki (Sindhi bread), steamed rice, khichdi and roti.





Here We Bring You A Quick And Simple Recipe For Sindhi Sai Bhaji:

Ingredients:

Moong/chana dal- Half cup (soaked for 45 minutes)

Potato- 1-2 (cube)





Brinjal- half cup (cube)





Spinach- 1 cup (chopped)





Methi leaves- half cup (chopped)





Dill- half cup (chopped)





Onion- 2 (sliced)





Green chilli- 2 (chopped)





Tomato- 1-2 (chopped)





Ginger-garlic paste- 1 tablespoon





Cumin seeds- 1 teaspoon





Turmeric powder- half teaspoon





Coriander powder- 1 teaspoon





Red chilli powder- half teaspoon





Oil/ghee- 1.5 tablespoon





Salt- as per taste





Water- to boil





Method:

Heat ghee/oil in a pressure cooker and add cumin seeds to it. Saute it till the seeds crackle.





Add onion and green chilli and fry till the onions turn golden in colour.





Add the ginger garlic paste and and sauté for some time till the paste releases aroma.





Now add potato, brinjal, turmeric powder, tomato, coriander powder, red chilli powder and salt to the cooker and cook till the tomatoes get mushy.





Add the greens and dal and cook for a minute.





Add some water and close the lid. Pressure cook it for 2-3 whistles on a low fame. Switch off the flame and allow the pressure to release.





After opening the lid, mash everything together with a potato masher to get a bhaji (of pav bhaji) like consistency.





Serve it hot with a spoon of ghee on it.





Try this recipe at home and give yourself a healthy and flavoursome treat. Enjoy your meal!



















