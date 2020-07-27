Slurp Alert: Shraddha Kapoor's Sunday Meal Featured This Popular Delhi Street-Food

On Sunday, Shraddha posted this delightful picture of chole, kulche and onions.

Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in this year's blockbuster 'Baaghi 3', has a bunch of exciting projects in her kitty. While she had to drop out of Saina Nehwal's biopic due to her tight schedule, according to reports she may be starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next film. Off late, Shraddha has featured in a string of successful films such as 'Stree', 'Chhichhore' and 'Baaghi 3', she has quite an enviable following on social media as well. She recently clocked in 50k followers on Instagram recently, and her Instagram feed is indeed one of our favourites. Shraddha often lets out her foodie side on the social media app and we have noticed that she shares a special penchant for local Indian and street food.





On Sunday, she posted this delightful picture of chole, kulche and onions. She wrote in her caption, "आज Sunday है तो दिल्ली वाले छोले कुलचे खा ही लेते है! (It's Sunday today so let's eat Delhi-style chhole kulche.)





Also Read: Cheeseburger And Sitcoms, Kareena Kapoor's Idea Of 'Sunday Binge' Is Too Cool To Miss!





For the unversed, kulcha is kind of a flatbread made with maida and yeast. It is roasted on tawa with butter before it is served with a portion of spicy chole with some onions on the side. Chhole Kulche are extremely popular in other parts of north India too like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

We also have a recipe of street-side chole kulche that you can try at home! Do tell us how you liked it in the comments below.



















