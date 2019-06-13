Slurp Alert: This Eggless Almond Cake With Mango Frosting Is A Summery Surprise (See Video)

This nutty almond cake is ideal for those who do not like their cakes to be too sweet.

Planning a birthday party for a friend? Looking to surprise someone with something thoughtful, or simply wanting to indulge this weekend? We have got something that may fit the bill. If you have a bit of a sweetooth, there is nothing like baking a cake at home. Yes, it may be time consuming and ordering in a cake from your bakery is so much easier. But not many of those bakeries can customise it to your needs. Baking at home enables you to mix and match the ingredients of your choice, and enjoy the treat fresh and piping hot. Like this eggless almond cake with summery mango frosting that has the best of all your favourite things you expect out of a dessert. A soft and tender almond cake, with goodness of mango. Another highlight about the cake is that it is eggless, which makes it a hit with vegetarians too! There, we saw you slurping!





Noted YouTuber and Food Vlogger Deeba Rajpal posted the recipe of this delectable treat on her YouTube channel 'Passionate About Baking'. Mangoes are an intrinsic part of summers. Juicy, vibrant and delectable, they can lift just about any dessert with their freshness. This nutty almond cake is ideal for those who do not like their cakes to be too sweet. For this recipe you would need, almonds, plain flour, baking powder, a pinch of salt, yogurt, baking soda, yogurt, sugar, saffron ghee, vanilla extract and some freshly cut mangoes.

