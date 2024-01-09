A rich and luscious dessert from London's Borough Market has gone viral on social media and people around the world are craving it. What is this trending dessert? It's a glass of strawberries covered in molten chocolate poured on top. Winter is the season for juicy, sweet and tangy strawberries, making it the best time to try this warm, chocolatey and fruity dessert. The dessert is so popular that a fan travelled from Australia to London just to try this.

Did You Know? The Viral Dessert Was Banned!

Borough Market is one of the largest and oldest food markets in London. According to a September 2023 report from Daily Mail, Turnips, the stall that sells these popular chocolate-covered strawberries, was banned from selling these because they 'did not count as fruit or veg'. Fans were outraged and joined to complain against this ban. After a few days, the ban was lifted, thanks to the massive support from people.

Indians Are Recreating The Dessert At Home

What makes this dessert so popular is its simplicity, so people know they can recreate it too, if not exactly, then at least to some extent. Several cafes in Indian cities like Delhi and Kolkata also caught wind of this dessert and are now offering it at their stores. The secret is to get high-quality milk chocolate and fresh strawberries to be able to recreate the magic of London. If you can get your hands on just these two ingredients, you can recreate this yummy dessert at home. Here is a simple recipe shared by Chef Saloni Kukreja on Instagram.

The viral video has 9 million views, and the comments section is buzzing with enthused dessert lovers.

For all those drooling after seeing this video or planning to recreate it on their next get-together, the following are the steps to make Chocolate-coated strawberries, as shared by chef Kukreja.

How To Make Chocolate-Coated Strawberries At Home | Chocolate-Coated Strawberries Recipe

1. Soak the strawberries in a mix of 2 teaspoons baking soda, 1/2 tablespoon vinegar and water.

2. Rinse 3-4 times properly after soaking.

3. Transfer the strawberries to a plate or tray and let them dry out. Cut the tops off.

4. Melt milk chocolate on a double boiler or in a microwave.

5. After it has melted, add melted butter, coconut oil or neutral vegetable oil as required. The chef added 1-2 tablespoons of coconut oil.

6. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Waste no time in bringing this viral dessert from London to your home. Try this recipe and share your experience in the comments!