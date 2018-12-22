Sonam Kapoor Shares Amazing Weight Loss Tips With Her Fans On Social Media

Highlights Sonam Kapoor conducted a 'late night Q and A' with her fans on Instagram

Sonam dished out a few simple tips that may help you to shed extra kilos

Starving is never the key to keeping fit

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is known for her style, looks and her startling appearances, be it in the International Cannes Festival in France or at the coveted national film awards. She does know how to stand out from the crowd and create her own place, be it with her power-packed performance in her movies like Neerja and Veere Di Wedding or with her bold and dazzling looks at various fashion shows and talk shows. Keeping her immensely successful Bollywood and fashion career aside, Sonam Kapoor is someone who is known for her amazing physique. She has been quite vocal about her diet and fitness regimen. The diva, who was quite an overweight teenager, turned vegan last year and ever since she has been inspiring her fans and followers to eat healthy and stay in shape.





Recently, the diva conducted a 'late night Q and A' with her fans on Instagram, where she was bombarded with many questions related to her fashion brand 'Rheason', movie projects, beauty regime, et al. But what caught our attention was when one of the fans asked her for a few tips for losing weight. To her reply, Sonam dished out a few simple tips that may help you to shed some extra pounds. She said, "70 percent of it is diet and not eating sugar, fried food and high Glycaemic Index foods, and intermittent fasting." These weight loss tips are very simple and easy to follow.





Sonam Kapoor conducted a 'late night Q and A' with her fans on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Image Instagrammed by sonamkapoor





It is very important for people who are watching their weight to maintain a healthy diet, avoid junk food and zero calorie foods, and exercise regularly. Starving is never the key to keeping fit as is demonstrated by the super fit Sonam herself, who instead of not eating anything, prefers to munch on some healthy snacks and low GI foods.





Here are three low Glycaemic Index foods that one can add to their diet:

Winters are perfect time to eat mustard greens. They not only help in managing your weight but also help to keep a check on their blood sugar levels. These greens are a rich source of antioxidants, vitamin A, C, K and E, along with phytonutrients such as phenols. Moreover, they are loaded with dietary fibre, which takes time to digest and keeps you full for longer, keeping hunger pangs at bay.





Cabbage has a very low Glycaemic Index ranging from zero to 10. According to the book 'Healing Foods', by DK Publishing, cabbage "is known to clear blood, boost skin health, and is a remarkable remedy for ulcers. Its bitterness stimulates gastric juices to digest food more effectively, and it is also a mild diuretic."





Guavas make the cut as the lowest Glycaemic Index fruits after apple and pears. Fruits contain natural sugar, and so does Guava, yet the sugar present in the guava doesn't trigger any sugar spike because of its tremendously low GI, which is good for both weight loss and diabetes.





Other than adding low GI foods to your diet, you must ditch refined sugars and opt for natural sweeteners like coconut sugar and raw honey instead. Good health is all about making smart food choices.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







