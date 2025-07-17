It is that little bit of support and appreciation from your family that one craves at various moments in life. In a viral video on Instagram, we see how a family of four reacts when the man of the house tries to flip a fluffy caramel flan adorned with a layer of creamy caramel sauce. His excitement reaches another level when his wife and kids join him for the final step of revealing the culinary delight.





The video begins with the man saying in an enthusiastic voice, "Alright, ready? This is how you know it's good. Hopefully. Oh my god, I'm like nervous." His wife soon inquires, "Is that enough space, babe?" and he replies, "I think so. It's like the flipping that's getting me." Showcasing her heartiest support for him, his wife says, "I know, you got it. You can do it." Their little daughter adds, "You can do it, Dada."





He continues, "It's the flipping that's scaring me." At this moment, his wife encourages their kids to cheer for their daddy by saying, "Tell him, baby. Say, you can do it, daddy." Taking her mommy's advice, the little girl says, "You can do it, Dada," melting many hearts online.

As the family continues cheering for him, repeating, "You can do it," the man finally flips the flan. The final product turns out smooth, creamy and utterly mouth-watering. This leads to the family jumping in excitement and joy.





The man exclaims, "Oh my goodness. Yay! That looks sick!" To which his wife adds, "That looks awesome, baby." Meanwhile, their baby boy, who couldn't resist any longer, quickly jumps in to taste a bit of the treat. His happiness while enjoying his father's cooking is evident on his face.





"We're his number 1 fans. It's all about finding joy in the little things," read the adorable note alongside the video.

Take a look at the video here:

The video went viral, with social media users amazed by the family's strong bond and unconditional support for one another.





Complimenting the man, one user said, "Peak masculinity is not concealing your emotions and thank you for sharing a demonstration."





Another person added, "This is the healthiest home I have ever seen. Everyone take notes, everyone's supportive and everyone feels safe to express themselves."





Someone mentioned, "I am so happy for him! You win the award for most wholesome content today."





"I liked this before he even flipped it. May your household always be this joyful!!" read yet another comment.