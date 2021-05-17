The second wave of the pandemic has come as a wake-up call for all of us. The virus is very much among us, and hence COVID-appropriate behaviour must be practiced at all cost. Many states have also announced curfews and partial lockdowns to contain the spread of virus. While most of us are confined to our homes in these strange times, cooking is serving as a good distraction for many. If you are looking for recipes that are scrumptious but not too complex, then you have arrived at the right place. If you are always up for tangy chaat, then well, you are in for a treat. If you also fancy all things South Indian food like us, then there can be no recipe as delightful to try today. Without further ado, we present to you our fabulous recipe of Idli chaat.





(Also Read: Watch: How To Make Idli 65 - Give Your Leftover Idlis A Tantalising Twist With This Amazing Recipe)





Idli Chaat Recipe | How To Make Idli Chaat





Idli topped up with a dash of chutney, yogurt, spices and sev, this Idli chaat has indulgence written all over it. If you think about it, it is just like your aloo tikki but with Idli instead.





(Also Read: This Is How You Make Button Podi Idlis At Home)

Here's what you need to do to make idli chaat:





1. Grease a pan with oil. Fry idlis, until both sides are slightly brown and crisp.

2. Now comes the most exciting part. It's assembling time. Just take a spoonful of curd and spread it over the idlis.

3. Sprinkle some salt for taste.

4. Now, add some boiled potatoes to the medley, followed by chopped onions and chopped green chillies.

5. Next, take a dash of green chutney (click here for recipe) and spread it across the idlis.

6. Repeat the same step with imli chutney (click here for recipe). You can monitor the amount of chutney depending upon your spice tolerance levels. If you would like your chaat to be slightly sweet, you can increase the quantity of imli chutney.

7. Top it off with crunchy sev and serve. (optional).





Watch the full video of idli chaat here:





Try this chaat recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.

