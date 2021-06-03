If you are a non-vegetarian, then you exactly know how versatile chicken is. Ranging from soul soothing chicken soup and salad to smoke-y chicken tandoor and spicy chicken curries - options are many, leaving us spoilt for choices. Besides being a crucial part in various culinary traditions, it is also highly nutritious and includes various health benefits. In India, we find at least one unique chicken recipe in almost every regional cuisine. Take this Kerala-style mango chicken curry for instance. As the name suggests, this dish includes raw mango, leaving a tangy and refreshing aftertaste on your palate.





Also Read: A Quick And Easy Chicken Masala From Kerala





The food culture in Kerala includes an extensive range of chicken recipes - mango chicken curry being one of them. Traditionally referred to as pacha manga curry, it is a combination of coconut, curry leaves, mustard seeds, raw mango and tender, juicy pieces of chicken. Sounds delicious, right? So, without any further ado, let's get into the recipe.

How To Make Mango Chicken Curry | Mango Chicken Curry Recipe:

For the preparation of mango chicken curry, all you need to do is marinate chicken pieces with salt and turmeric powder and keep it aside. Then heat oil in a pan, add onions and saute until brown. Add chopped garlic, ginger and saute it for 2-3 minutes. Now, add roasted dry chilli, along with kashmiri chilli powder and fennel seeds, in a blender. Make a fine paste. Now, add curd in the masala paste and keep it aside.





For the preparation of the curry, heat coconut oil in a pan along with ghee, add chopped garlic and spices including mustard seeds, cardamom and cinnamon. Keep the flame low to medium and add the blended paste, marinated chicken, raw mango and tomato puree. The last step is to add crushed coconut, coriander leaves and curry leaves for garnishing.





Click here for a step-by-step recipe of Kerala-style mango chicken curry.





This dish makes for a wonderful dinner or lunch option, when paired with roti or rice. Try it today and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.





For more such chicken curry recipes, click here.



