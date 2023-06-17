South Indian cuisine never fails to tantalise our taste buds. Be it soft and fluffy idlis, crispy vadas, or dosa, these classic dishes, oozing with flavours, are a popular choice whenever we're craving something light yet wholesome. Of course, these dishes are quite popular all around the world, but we shouldn't ignore all the other delicious stuff the state has to offer, right? Yes, we are talking about its impressive range of chutneys. Most of us think that South Indian cuisine is all about coconut chutney, but there's so much more to explore. Today, we're excited to share with you a mouth-watering South Indian chutney that'll leave you asking for more. It'll definitely be a hit among people who like their meals to be a bit spicy. It's called kara chutney.





What Is Kara Chutney?

Kara chutney is a popular chutney from the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The word 'kara' translates to 'spicy' in the local language. Staying true to its name, this chutney promises to add a hint of spice to your meal. It is made using tomatoes, onions, green chillies, and curry leaves. You can also top it with mustard seed and oil tempering to further enhance its taste. The orange-coloured chutney that you spot at South Indian restaurants is the kara chutney.



What To Serve With Kara Chutney?

Wondering what to serve with this South Indian chutney? Don't worry, we're here to help you out. Kara chutney makes a delicious accompaniment to classic dishes such as dosa, idli, and vadas. But don't limit yourself to only pairing it with them. You can even pair kara chutney with appams, uttapams, and more.





Tomato-based chutneys pair well with all kinds of meals. Image Credit: iStock



Kara Chutney Recipe: How To Make Kara Chutney

To make this chutney, first heat the oil in a pan. Add urad dal, chana dal, and dry red chillies and roast for 1 to 2 minutes. Now, add black pepper, garlic cloves, chopped onion, tomato, green chilli, and curry leaves. Once the tomatoes turn soft and mushy, turn off the flame and transfer the mixture to a bowl to cool. Transfer to a blender and add salt. Blend well to make a smooth paste. (You can add some water at this stage if needed). Temper it with some oil, curry leaves, mustard seeds, and urad dal, and the kara chutney is ready.





For the complete recipe for kara chutney, click here.





So, what are you waiting for? Make this delicious kara chutney at home and bring the flavours of South India to your plate.


