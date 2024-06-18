You never know what food trend might pop up on your social feed. While some trends might border on bizarre - Fanta Maggi anybody?, we're pleased when some food trends go beyond trending on your feed for a week. Coimbatore is one city that continues to surprise me with its evolving food scene. Most culinary enthusiasts and social media buffs will tell you that the city may not be as diverse as Madurai when it comes to its local food scene. But Coimbatore's location and it's ever-changing demographic have created a unique food scene. One of my discoveries here was a dish that puts a clever spin on the idli as we know it. But it didn't originate in Coimbatore.





Most locals will tell you to head to Annapoorna for their iconic dosa (or Ghee roast) and their fail-proof filter coffee. Another local favourite for vegetarian breakfast or any-timers is Anandhas. The malli (or coriander-infused) Pongal is one of my favourites here. One of the other popular street food dishes here is the delicious Muttai Kalaki (or Egg Kalaki). This is a great twist to your regular omelette where the egg is whisked with a gravy or masala of your choice. While some local foodies like to claim this as their own, it's now a popular dish in many street food joints across Tamil Nadu. I also checked out some interesting variations of the idli like the Idli Manchurian and the Idli Porichadu at a local establishment called Mud Idli in Coimbatore.





It was in Coimbatore that I tried Spot Idli after my first brush with this dish in Hyderabad. This is a dish that even Coimbatoreans won't stake claim to. This was a dish that originated on the streets of Hyderabad where it's also called Tawa Idli. There are outlets like Nani Tiffins in Secunderabad or Sai Ram Dosa Place at Ramgopalpet that do a terrific version. It's a great anytime snack and also works really well as a cocktail snack for the evening.





Think of it as an idli that doesn't need an idli mould and all it takes is just 15 minutes to put together. It's very easy to make this at home and once you ace the cooking method, you can play around with the ingredients or the spice levels to suit your preferences. It's best to use a non-stick skillet or pan. It's essentially two steps - cook the masala and then drown the masala with idli batter (you can work with ready-made batter from the supermarket) and let it soak up the flavours. The key step is knowing when to flip the idli over so that both sides are cooked. You can also play around with the butter levels once to suit your dietary requirements. Try this easy recipe at home:





Spot idli can be easily made at home.

Photo Credit: Ashwin Rajagopalan

Spot idli Recipe:



Ingredients:

Idli batter - 2 cups

Onion (finely chopped) - 1/2cup

Tomato (finely chopped) - 1/4 cup

Green chilli - 1

Coriander leaves - 2 tbsp

Idli podi - 1 tsp

Sambar powder- 1 tsp

Salt - to taste

Butter (Salted butter or white butter) - 3 tbsp (or to taste)







Method:

Add the butter to a tawa (Use a non-stick if possible). Now add finely chopped onion, tomato, green chilli and coriander leaves. Mix it well. Now add salt to taste, sambar powder and Idli podi. Stir well. Allow the mixture to cook well. This process should take about 3 to 4 minutes. Add a ladle of batter to each portion of masala. Make sure the masala is covered with the batter. This is an important step. Add some idli powder or 'gun powder' to this. Cover it with a lid. Switch the flame to medium and allow it to cook for 5 minutes on a low flame. Wait for about 3/4 of the idli to cook. This should take about 5 minutes. Now flip the idli gently. Allow the other side to cook without the lid. When both sides are cooked turn off the flame, and garnish the idlis with chopped coriander & butter (to taste). Serve it hot.

You can serve the spot idli without an accompaniment or with coconut chutney.