Food and hunger are synonymous to each other. To satiate those uncalled-for midnight cravings or to relax and unwind after a long stressful day at work, we all look for quick, easy and healthy snack options. And nothing's better if those snacks are both healthy and tasty! Semolina, also known as sooji (or rava/rawa), is one such ingredient that you can use to make healthy and tasty snacks at home. A versatile flour, semolina can help you prepare an extensive range of recipes in a jiffy - from crispy spring rolls to healthy dhokla, upma and many more. Besides its versatility in the culinary world, sooji comes with a pool of health benefits too - it is loaded with protein, fibre and several other essential vitamins and minerals that undoubtedly make it a popular choice among dieters. That's not all. It is also known to boost iron content in the body, enhance energy and helps keep us full for a longer period of time.





So, if you are looking for some healthy and delicious snacking options, then you know what to resort to! Here we have curated a list of 5 sooji snacks to bring in some variety in your regular diet plan. Each of these recipes are appetising, nutritious and super easy to make. Sounds exciting, right? So, what are you waiting for? Find the recipes below and make your choice for your next meal. Read on.

Heathy Diet: 5 Healthy And Delicious Sooji Snacks Options For You:

1. Sooji Spring Roll

Love Indo-Chinese foods, but afraid of the calorie content? Fret not, we have found the perfect recipe for you! Here's a healthy spring roll recipe made of sooji that will satiate your Indo-Chinese food cravings without any guilt. Pair it up with your favourite dip and enjoy the wholesome meal in no time. Find the recipe here.

2. Sooji Dhokla

Light, spongy and steamed, dhoklas are definitely a mood-lifter. This sooji made dhokla is perfect for those sudden hunger pangs. And the best part about this instant sooji dhokla is you can prepare the batter in just 10 minutes. Watch the recipe video here.

3. No Bread Sooji Toast

This no bread sooji toast is definitely a game changer. Made with sooji batter and chopped vegetables, followed by flavourful masalas - this snack is nutritious and can be a great option to include in your healthy diet regime. Here's the recipe for you.

4. Sooji Rolls

Ever thought of trying tiny rolls made with sooji? Move over boring sooji upma, this innovative recipe is all you need to put together your next evening snack. These rolls are so easy to make and perfect to please your taste buds with loads of flavours. Try it out! Here's the recipe for you.

5. Sooji Tikka Bites

Wondering how a tikka is made with sooji? Well, this spicy, flavourful and crispy snack will give you the exact taste of tikka and is also perfect to pair with evening tea or coffee. Besides, it is also a low-fat snack that makes a perfect option for the ones who like counting their daily calorie intake. Here's the recipe for you to try.





These snacks are light, delicious and filling. Try them at home and let us know which one you liked the most.