We can all agree that a trip to Mumbai is incomplete without indulging in the street favourite vada pav. This classic street-food is made with a deep-fried aloo vada that is sandwiched between buttered pav buns and served with a fiery chutney and green chillies. Just having a bite of this yummy snack defines comfort for most Mumbaikars. And this love for vada pav has now extended to other parts of the country as people can't get enough of this delicacy. If you're a vada pav lover, then this chilli cheese vada pav recipe is a must-try! It is spicy, cheesy and all things delicious.





In this recipe, the vada is made using green chillies instead of aloo, which gives it an extraordinary fiery taste. The chilli vada is then dipped in a besan batter and deep-fried until golden brown. Moreover, the pav is first topped with tamarind chutney and garlic powder, followed by vada and a generous sprinkle of grated cheese. It tastes super delicious and will surely tantalise your taste buds. So, without further ado, let's check out the recipe for cheese chilli vada pav.

Chilli Cheese Vada Pav Recipe: How To Make Chilli Cheese Vada Pav

First, we need to make the aloo mixture for the vada. For this, take a container, add boiled potatoes and mash them properly. Now, heat oil in a pan and add curry leaves, mustard seeds, garlic, salt and green chillies. Let them splutter. Then add mashed potatoes, mustard powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, lime juice, chickpea flour and sugar. Turn off the flame and keep the aloo mixture aside.







For the batter, take a bowl and add chickpea flour, turmeric powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix everything well. Once ready, add water. Mix it again to make the bhaji batter. Lastly, add a few drops of hot oil. Mix again. For the complete recipe of chilli cheese vada pav, click here.







Try making this lip-smacking vada pav at home and let us know how you liked its taste.