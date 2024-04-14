Summer calls for nothing but chilled desserts to enjoy and gorge on. As the temperature rises, our cravings for icy confections and cool desserts intensify, making us think of different ways to satiate our sweet tooth without worrying about excessive sugar intake. This is when homemade ice cream comes to our rescue. Not only is it a healthier option than store-bought ones but we can easily alter the taste and ingredients as per our will. Recently, I was craving a delicious chocolate ice cream with low sugar content, and I stumbled across an Instagram video on sugar-free banana chocolate ice cream.





Video creator Suman Yadav (@sumansauthenticrecipe), shared an easy recipe for sugar-free banana chocolate ice cream that does not require ingredients other than pantry staples to whip up with. Craving for some naturally sweet chocolate ice cream? Read on to learn how to whip some up in no time.

Watch the video below:

How To Make Sugar-Free Banana Chocolate Ice Cream

Video creator Suman Yadav shared an easy recipe for sugar-free banana chocolate ice cream that you can enjoy in summer. Start by taking 2-3 bananas and chop them into small pieces. Freeze them for 3-4 hours. Once done, add the frozen banana pieces to a blender. Top it with other ingredients like honey, chopped cashew nuts, cocoa powder, vanilla essence, and milk. Grind the mixture into a fine paste. Now take a plastic container and transfer the mixture in it. Freeze the ice cream mixture and serve chilled! You can garnish it with grated dark chocolate.

Easy Banana Recipes To Enjoy This Weekend

Do you love eating bananas? Try these easy banana recipes to enjoy this week and impress your guests.

1. Eggless Banana Pancake

Quick and easy to make, the eggless banana pancake is a delicious breakfast recipe. All you need is banana, sugar, milk and all-purpose flour. This recipe will get you the most amazing banana pancakes that are naturally sweet and moist because of the fruit. Find the full recipe here.

2. Banana Kheer

A creamy dessert recipe that you can also have for lunch, banana kheer is delicious and nutritious, and can also be consumed as your breakfast. This recipe only requires bananas, milk, nuts and spices, but the results are marvellous. Find the full recipe here.

3. 4-Ingredient Banana Cake

A delicious cake recipe that can be prepared in under 30 minutes, banana cake requires only pantry staples. All you need is a banana, eggs, oats and baking powder. This tasty cake will be liked by kids and adults alike! Find the full recipe here.

4. Banana, Tapioca And Coconut Pudding

One of the tastiest pudding recipes, banana tapioca and coconut pudding is a unique and interesting take on traditional puddings. Garnish the pudding with some coconut chips and edible flowers and you are good to go. Find the full recipe here.

5. Banana Foster French Toast

If you are a fan of French toast, then this banana Foster French toast would be perfect for you. Enjoy the goodness of hazelnut, caramel, crunchy nuts, and bananas, as this recipe is easy to whip up and simply irresistible. Find the full recipe here.





