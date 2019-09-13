Love Fruity Tarts? Make Plum Tart At Home With This Recipe Video

Plum Tart

Highlights Plum tart is buttery, nutty and brimming with tarty flavour of plum

Plum has the ability to flush out toxins from the body and keep it immune

Do try this easy recipe of plum tart and expand your culinary skills

When you see a range of desserts lined up at a buffet in a restaurant or any event, tarts stand out to be as one of the key highlights. Tiny glass bowls with colourful, fruity desserts are just so inviting and irresistible that you have to pick it up for a try. Though, home chefs make many kinds of desserts at home, tarts are something not many try baking themselves. It is rather strange given that making tart is surprisingly easy. And, with the goodness of fruits in them, they are definitely worth trying. Deeba Rajpal, a talented baker helps us with making a plum tart that is simple to make and is every baker's dream. She shared the recipe on her YouTube channel ‘Passionate About Baking'. This tart will turn out to be so delicious that you won't stop at making it just once.





(Also Read: You Must Try This Savoury Corn Tart Recipe)





Plum tart is buttery, nutty and brimming with fresh, tarty flavour of the plum fruit (aloo bukhara). Plums come in diverse colours and sizes; you can make your own pick as per your personal preference. Due to the presence of antioxidant properties, plum has the ability to flush out toxins from the body and keep it immune from health problems including chronic diseases. Plum helps in easy digestion and is also a great food for skin and hair.

So, don your chef's hat and get started with baking this heart-warming tart. Watch the recipe video right here –





Plum Tart Recipe Video –

(Also Read: See How To Make Gajar Halwa Tart In This Recipe Video )































