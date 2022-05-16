Just when you thought the ACs and coolers have provided relief from the scorching heat outside, your skin starts acting weird. It gets pale and tanned, with acne and pimple showing up here and there. Ever wondered why? It is because of the extreme dehydration we undergo due to heat and sweat during the summers. That's right. Dehydration affects our skin too, speeding up the ageing process. This is why health experts suggest chugging gallons of water to keep up the water balance in our bodies. But did you know, that just drinking water is not enough to get healthy and nourished skin?! For this, you also need a protein called collagen. Present in bones, joints, blood, muscles and cartilages, collagen is the most important protein for healthy-looking skin, giving elasticity and strength. In fact, collagen makes up a third of the total body protein. However, collagen production starts slowing down with age.





Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta suggests, "It is important to load up on foods that are rich in collagen to prevent our skin from ageing. Besides, a decrease in collagen leads to issues like stiff joint and brittle bones." She further explained that collagen is available in many of our everyday foods. "Collagen is naturally found mostly in animal proteins; plant foods also contain a number of important nutrients that help collagen production in our body," she added. Let's take a look at some everyday food ingredients that are rich in collagen.

Here're 5 Collagen-Rich Food Options For You:

1. Chicken:

Chicken is rich in amino acids, which play an important role in collagen production in our body. Besides, several studies from across the world have also found that some parts of chicken (neck and cartilage) are a great source of collagen and may help treat arthritis.





Chicken is a great way to stock up on collagen.

2. Fish:

Fish is considered a potent source of amino acids and essential minerals like zinc and copper that help in the production of collagen in the body. Besides, fish also contain healthy fats that help promote glowing and healthy skin.

3. Citrus Fruits:

Lemon and other citrus fruits contain good amount of antioxidants and vitamin C, which not only help in collagen production but also flush out toxins, leading to well-nourished skin. Besides, citric fruits help fight skin inflammation too.





Citrus fruits can be excellent sources of collagen.

4. Leafy Vegetables:

Leafy vegetables like spinach, lettuce etc are considered a superfood as it contains every essential nutrient our body needs for overall growth and nourishment. It also contains chlorophyll, which according to some studies plays a major role in collagen production.

5. Bell Pepper:

Bell pepper is loaded with vitamin C, antioxidants, amino acids and several essential minerals that help boost skin health. Besides, it contains an anti-inflammatory compound called capsaicin which may help combat skin ageing.





Now that you know what food ingredients help promote collagen production, make them a part of your everyday diet without any delay. But always remember moderation is the key.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.