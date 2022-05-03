There are some vegetables that remain a constant part of our lives throughout the year. Cucumber is surely one of those. Available year-round, we consume cucumber in multiple ways - salad, sandwich, sabzi and more. Cucumber juice is another such popular way of having the vegetable. It is a negative-calorie food and has 95 percent water content. According to macrobiotic nutritionist and health practitioner Shilpa Arora, "Cucumber juice is packed with nutrients like vitamin K, vitamin C, magnesium, phosphorus, riboflavin, B-6, folate, pantothenic acid, iron, silica, calcium and zinc." This is why, experts recommend including it in our daily diet for overall health benefit.





5 Health Benefits Of Cucumber Juice:

Promote Weight Loss:

As mentioned earlier, cucumber juice has 95 percent water content and no calorie - both of which help shed extra kilos, keeping us full for long.

Flush Out Toxins:

The adequate water-content and vitamin C help flush out toxins and purify blood, preventing inflammation and free radical damage in the body.

Boost Metabolism:

Detoxification is correlated to metabolism and gut-health. Proper detoxification helps promote metabolism and digestion, aiding overall health.

Promote Immunity:

Cucumber juice is loaded with antioxidants and several healthy vitamins and minerals that help protect our body from several seasonal diseases and promote immune health.

Aid Skin-Health:

Shilpa Arora suggests that cucumber juice is an excellent source of silica - a nutrient that aid healthy skin. Besides, the high amount of antioxidants in the juice help boost nourished and glowing skin from within.





Considering the above factors, we suggest, include cucumber juice in your everyday diet to nourish yourself from within. And to help you do so, we found a recipe that can be considered ideal for hot summer days. All you need to do is, add three basic ingredients to cucumber juice. That's it. And your virgin cucumber cooler will be ready in just no time. Let's take a look at the recipe.

Cucumber Juice Cooler Recipe: How To Make Virgin Cucumber Cooler:

To make this drink, you need cucumber juice, lemon juice, mint or basil leaves and some soda. You can add crushed ice if you want.





Mix all the ingredients in a shaker, pour into a glass and top it with some soda. Garnish with mint or basil leaves and serve chilled.





Click here for the complete recipe.