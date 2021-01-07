Tandoori Malai Broccoli Is The Ultimate Snack You Can Serve To Your Guests (Recipe Inside)

Tandoori malai broccoli recipe is a must-try.

When you find options for snacks to make for your guests, your mind eventually circles back to the same old snacks that have been doing the rounds on the table for years. Paneer tikka, aloo fries, chicken tikka - all have become somewhat redundant. Today's discerning hosts want to create an impression with something different and unique to make people remember their hospitality for a long time. If you also want to try something new to impress your guests, this tandoori malai broccoli is the ideal pick.





Just because something is different doesn't mean it has to be complex. This tandoori malai broccoli is really simple to make with some commonly available ingredients at home. Broccoli is tossed in a luscious marinade of hung curd and malai, and seasoned with some delectable spices. You can also use heavy cream instead of malai.





This amazing tandoori snack is easy to make and looks great too with the final garnishing of grated cheese. You can accompany it with green chutney or tomato sauce on the side. Here's the detailed recipe of tandoori malai broccoli snack. To save time last minute, make hung curd in advance.





Recipe of tandoori malai broccoli snack:

Ingredients:





(Serving: 2-3)





10-12 broccoli florets





1 cup curd





1/4 cream or malai from milk





Half tbsp ginger, grated





Half tbsp garlic, grated





A pinch of black pepper powder





Half tsp cardamom powder





1 tsp garam masala





Salt to taste





Red chilli powder to taste





Grated cheese for garnishing







Method:





Step 1 - Hang curd in a tight muslin cloth for at least an hour in advance to make hung curd.





Step 2 - Wash the broccoli and boil in water with some salt. As soon as the broccoli wilts, transfer to a bowl of cold water. You can use icy cold water too.





Step 3 - Now, whisk hung curd till it becomes a creamy paste. Add salt, cream/malai, red chillii powder, ginger, garlic, black pepper powder, cardamom powder and garam masala to it. Mix well.





Step 4 - Add broccoli to the paste and marinate for at least half an hour.





Step 5 - Grill the marinated broccoli in tandoor, oven or air fryer. You can also roast in a greased pan on gas till it is cooked from all the sides.





Step 6 - Lastly, grate some cheese on the broccoli and serve. You can top it with more malai or cream if you want.









