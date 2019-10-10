Tandoori Recipes: 5 Delish Tandoori Snacks You Must Include In Your Party Menu

In Punjab, the tandoori style of cooking underwent a spicy makeover

Highlights Tandoori cuisine is popular across all of North India

Tandoori chicken can be found in every North Indian restaurant

Tandoori snacks are easy to prepare

Tandoori cuisine is a rage in North India. The tandoori style of cooking is said to have been originated in the North-Western frontier. Tandoor refers to gigantic clay ovens, and tandoori is the word given to all the delicacies that are made in tandoor. In Punjab, the tandoori style of cooking underwent a spicy makeover of sorts and gave us classic dishes like tandoori chicken, chicken tikka and butter chicken. Nowadays, you get portable tandoors too and tandoori style of cooking has become a whole lot easier. And guess what? You can make some of these dishes in a simple microwave too!





If you are planning a party or small get-together, it would be a good idea to surprise your guests with some homemade tandoori snacks. We have curated a list of some of our stellar recipes. Have a look.

You saw this coming, didn't you? Think tandoori and you picture a plate of bright red succulent pieces of chicken smeared in a pool of rustic spices. It is one of the first starters you order at every North Indian restaurant; now make it at home with this simple recipe.





(Also Read: 5 Ultimate Last-Minute Party Snack Ideas You Can Prepare Under 10 Minutes)

Tandoori chicken is a popular North-Indian starter

Thought tandoori snacks can only be a meaty affair? Not necessarily. You may have had potato snacks in various avatars, but this fiery appetiser is sure to steal the spotlight at every party.





(Also Read: How To Store Potatoes? 5 Ways To Increase The Shelf Life Of This Versatile Veggie)





Tandoori aloo makes for an incredible vegetarian snack

This crispy and zesty appetiser is ideal for vegetarians who are bored of eating paneer everywhere. This recipe is so versatile, you can easily replace gobhi with mushrooms or potatoes here.





Photo Credit: NDTV Beeps





Pomfret lovers, raise your hands! The delectable fish is immensely popular around the country, mainly because it can be prepared in a various ways. Pomfret and a melange of spices spell magic in this tandoori preparation. Serve it with a fresh lemon wedge on the side and you are good to go.





Have a bunch of fruits? Don't know what to do with them? Throw them in the tandoor. We are not kidding. These skewered fruits grilled to perfection are a hit with kids and fussy eaters too. Juicy and delectable, this tandoori fruit chaat is super easy to make and a must-have party snack.





(Also Read: Should You Eat Fruits Before Or After A Meal?)







So what are you waiting for? Don your apron and be the star at your spread with these delish recipes.







