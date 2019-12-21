Winter Diet: 5 Interesting Tea Recipes To Keep You Warm This Winter

Highlights Winter is the time for every tea lover to make the most of their warm cup

A piping hot cup of tea can be a solution for almost everything in winter

Here are some of the most amazing tea recipes you can try this season

Winters have arrived and how! The chill in the air doesn't seem to be resting anytime soon and the layers of clothes have only just begun to increase. And let's admit it, during such a weather all we want to do is keep ourselves tucked inside our quilts in the comfort of our homes with a piping hot cup of chai. Without a doubt, a cup of tea in this weather is all we need, no matter if we are at home or at work, struggling to keep ourselves up.





While making a cup of simple tea might look like an easy task, it too can get tricky with each one of us having our own preferences. While some like it black, others like it with milk or with special chai masala, with or without sugar; such preferences might require some skill. And then comes the variety one can get! The typical Indian masala chai or the whole range of herbal teas such as ginger tea or one of the most sought after green tea - one just cannot have enough of tea all around the world.





(Also Read: This Tiny Tea Stall In Kerala Keeps Ramasseri Idli Alive)





Since winter season is the best time to brew a soothing cup of tea, we've got you the best of teas you can try this winter season to keep yourself warm and cosy.

Here's a wonderful concoction of freshly brewed chamomile tea with orange chunks, berries, ginger and mint leaves. While chamomile will help boost immunity during the scathing winter season, ginger and fresh berries will double the effect.





Perfect for days when you are feeling under the weather; the combination of honey with lemon is known to work wonders. Honey is known to be used traditionally in many concoctions to manage cold and cough while lemon is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants that helps foster immunity. These when combined with anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of ginger can be great for your winter health.





(Also Read: A Cup Of Tea May Help Improve Brain Health, Study Suggests)





How many of you have heard your mother and grandmother boast about the innumerable benefits of turmeric? Not just it boosts immunity, but haldi (turmeric) is also an excellent pain-reliever that is packed with anti-inflammatory properties. And so if you are a fan of herbal teas, here is an excellent brew packed with turmeric, black pepper, honey and ginger that will cleanse your body from the toxin overload





Photo Credit: NDTV Beeps

Here is the quintessential Indian chai that can wake up even the laziest of us from deep sleep just by its aromatic spices. Cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, star anise and much more, this kadak cup of masala chai is sure to keep cold at bay.





An innovative combination of tea and soup, here is a brew tailor-made for the winter season. Tangy and fresh tomato puree along with goodness of jasmine comes together with tabasco and thyme for a concoction that can be your go-to brew this season.





Make the best of winter season with these amazing tea recipes for your next tea-time. Let us know which one you liked the best in the comments section below.







