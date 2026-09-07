September is serving up plenty of reasons to step out and eat. From Ladakhi food making its way to Bengaluru and hand-rolled Japanese sushi taking over tables at KOFUKU to a month-long kebab celebration across the country and festive Chinese dishes in Mumbai, restaurants across India have plenty planned this month.

Delhi NCR

KOFUKU's Temaki Festival

KOFUKU is hosting a two-week-long Temaki Festival from 10th to 30th September 2026, celebrating fresh, hand-rolled Japanese sushi designed to be eaten immediately. The menu includes vegetarian and non-vegetarian options such as New York Temaki with prawn tempura, avocado and spicy mayo; Kizuna Temaki with ponzu-drizzled hamachi, jalapeno and toasted sesame; Philadelphia Temaki with smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado; Sake Handroll with salmon, avocado, cucumber and ikura; KOFUKU Special Handroll with salmon, tuna, crab stick and avocado; Veg Supreme Temaki with takuan, carrot, cucumber and avocado; along with Spicy Tuna and California Handroll. Guests can pair their Temaki with KOFUKU's in-house sake or soju.





Where: KOFUKU outlets in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Goa and Leh

When: 10th to 30th September 2026

Also Read: A Chinese Family Runs This 20-Year-Old Vegetarian Restaurant In Bengaluru

Tangra Turns One at The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa

Tangra - Tales of Chinatown at The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa is celebrating its first anniversary throughout September 2026 with signature favourites and new culinary creations curated by Chef Amit and Team Tangra. Inspired by Kolkata's legendary Tangra neighbourhood and the culinary legacy of India's first Chinatown, the anniversary menu includes Curried Fish Dumplings, Orange Prawns, Dragon Chicken Wings, Sliced Chicken Long Beans and Bacon & Prawn Fried Rice, along with a limited pop-up experience running through the month.





Where: Tangra - Tales of Chinatown, The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa, Sohna

When: September 2026

Cost: Rs 3,000, exclusive of taxes

Punjab Grill's Kebab Di Kahaniyan

Punjab Grill is celebrating India's kebab traditions with Kebab Di Kahaniyan, a limited-edition festival available throughout September. Curated by the chefs at Punjab Grill, the menu features non-vegetarian dishes such as Gosht Shesh Kebab, Til Da Kukkad, Tikka de Rajkumar, Kairi Tawa Surmai and Motihari Dhungar Boti, alongside vegetarian options including Thecha Paneer Tikka 2.0, Angithi Soya Tikka and Subz Tofu ke Seekh





Where: Punjab Grill outlets across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Punjab, Mumbai, Lucknow and Kanpur

When: Throughout September

Mumbai

Chinese Moon Festival at Yi Jing

Yi Jing at ITC Maratha is presenting a special Chinese Moon Festival menu by Chef Liang Xiaoqing from 15th to 26th September. Available a la carte for dine-in and takeaway, the selection includes Pan-Fried Pork Dumplings, Sichuan-style Wontons, Steamed Prawns with Glass Noodles, Liang-style Gong Pao Prawns, New Style Roast Duck, King Crab prepared in a choice of flavours and Chinese Mooncake with Sago, Fruits and Coconut Milk, alongside an extensive selection of pours.





Where: Yi Jing, ITC Maratha, Andheri (E), Mumbai

When: 15th to 26th September





Also Read: Without Tandoor, Make Soft Butter Garlic Naan On Tawa That Tastes Restaurant-Style

Bengaluru

Ladakh Comes to Bangalore at Nila

Nila, led by Chef Rahul Sharma, will welcome Chef Nilza Wangmo of Alchi Kitchen, Ladakh, for a two-night culinary collaboration on 26th and 27th September 2026. The collaboration brings together Chef Rahul's ingredient-first approach and Chef Nilza's knowledge of Ladakhi food and traditions through a 12-course tasting menu, with recipes, techniques and ingredients from the high-altitude region. Chef Nilza, whose Alchi Kitchen was founded in 2014 beside the thousand-year-old Alchi Monastery and became Ladakh's first restaurant focused entirely on traditional Ladakhi food, will cook alongside the Nila kitchen.





Where: Nila, Bengaluru

When: 26th and 27th September 2026, with seatings from 7 PM to 9 PM and 9:30 PM to 11 PM

Cost: Rs 5,910++ per person.