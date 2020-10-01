The Immunity Booster Menu At Crowne Plaza Today Is Bridging Gap Between 'Healthy' And 'Yummy'

Picture credit: The Crowne Plaza Today, Okhla

It would not be an exaggeration to say that 'immunity' has been one of the biggest buzzwords of 2020. Never before have we valued our stash of spice the way we did this year, a bit of ginger here, a bit of turmeric there-we are all just trying, aren't we? Crowne Plaza Today, Okhla has brought together a special immunity booster menu, and guess what, they have also borrowed from these desi, age-old nuskhas that are now an indelible part of our DNA. Now at their all-day dining restaurant Edesia, you can choose between a range of smoothies, soups, salad, pasta, tea, exotic fruits and more. You'd also find a mix of Indian, oriental and Italian options in their spread. The special menu reasonably priced at INR 1600 for two is on till 31st of December, and here's our take on some of the dishes we tried.

So we started out with the tomato and cilantro bruschetta, a simple treat yet super impressive, finely chopped tomatoes and cilantro placed atop a multigrain bread, serves as a light and fresh appetiser.





Promoted

We then moved on to some of the hearty South Indian treats like ginger idli and Pesarattu (A dosa made with green moong dal and filled with mushy potato and peanut filling). A big shout out to the ginger chutney and also the tomato chutney that really livened up this desi meal of ours. However, the show-stealer for us was the pesto pasta, cooked in the arrabbiata base, this pasta had just apt strong notes of pesto. The sauce is truly worth writing home about. We were also pretty impressed by the Thai wok chicken and peanut salad. Shredded chicken, with chunky peppers, cabbage and peanuts, serves up a nice oriental mix to this concise menu.

What: Immunity Booster Menu

When: Until 31st December 2020

Where: Edesia at Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla

Timings: 6:00 am to 1:00 am

Price for two: INR 1600.00









