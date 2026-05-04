Getting perfectly crispy potatoes at home can feel hit-or-miss. Sometimes they turn out golden and crunchy, and other times they end up soft or unevenly cooked. While the type of potato and cooking method do matter, there is one simple step that can make a noticeable difference - soaking them in water before frying. It may seem like an extra step, but this small trick can completely change the texture of your fries or sauteed potatoes, giving you that crisp, restaurant-style finish. Let's find out why you should soak potatoes in water before frying them.





Also Read: How To Make Rajasthani Besan Kachori That's Crispy And Delicious

What Happens When You Soak Potatoes In Water?

Photo: Unsplash





When you cut potatoes, they release surface starch. This starch forms a coating that can prevent them from crisping up properly during frying. Soaking the cut potatoes in water helps draw out this excess starch, leaving the surface cleaner and better suited for crisping when exposed to hot oil.

Why This Trick Works So Well

1. Removes Excess Starch

Starch is the main reason potatoes sometimes turn sticky or soft. Soaking helps wash it away, allowing the edges to crisp up instead of clumping together.

2. Helps Achieve Even Cooking

With less surface starch, potatoes fry more evenly. This means a better balance of a crispy outside and soft inside.

3. Prevents Pieces From Sticking Together

If you have ever seen fries clump in the pan, starch is usually the reason. Soaking helps keep each piece separate while frying.

4. Improves Overall Texture

The result is a better contrast, crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, which is exactly what you want in good fries.





Also Read: Too Hot To Cook? This Hung Curd Sandwich Is An Easy Dinner Idea

How Long Should You Soak Them?

Photo: Unsplash

For best results, soak cut potatoes in cold water for at least 20-30 minutes. If you have more time, soaking them for up to an hour works even better. After soaking, make sure to drain and dry them thoroughly before frying. Any excess moisture can cause oil to splutter and prevent proper crisping.

When Should You Use This Trick?

This works especially well for:

French fries

Potato wedges

Hash browns

Pan-fried potatoes

It may not be necessary for dishes where potatoes are meant to stay soft, like curries or mashed preparations.





A small step like soaking might seem easy to skip, but it can make all the difference. The next time you plan to fry potatoes, give them a quick soak, you will notice the crispiness right away.