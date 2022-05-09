If you are someone who has a family to look after and even complete the household chores, you know how challenging it can be; especially when it comes to deciding on meals for kids. You might have just gotten free from all the morning work, and now the question of what to cook for lunch just stands in your head. If this is the situation you are in right now, allow us to help you out a bit. Today, we bring you some easy-to-make healthy lunch recipes for kids. The best part about these recipes is that they will be ready in just 10 minutes! Yes, you read that right. So, what are you waiting for? Check out the recipes below:





Here are 5 healthy recipes for your kids

Parathas are one of the most iconic recipes that we can make at any time. This time, take your leftover vegetables or cut fresh ones to make a delicious vegetable paratha. Then, pair it with a bowl of curd to enjoy.





A staple recipe that makes use of high protein dal is this chilla. Again, it is easy to make. Within five minutes, you'll be able to make the batter. Then cook it on a pan and enjoy.

Move over the regular masala sandwiches and give them a twist with this recipe. It is easy to make and nutritious. Just mix corn and spinach together with some spices and herbs, and cook on a pan or grill toast it. Once done, serve with ketchup or chutney.





Nothing gets easier than this. Paneer bhurji is a much-loved recipe. We all can make this in an instant. Even the most inexperienced cook can't go wrong with this dish. You can adjust the taste and spice preference as per your choice.

5. Egg rice

If you enjoy having rice and have some from last night, it's time to amp up its taste with this yummy recipe. Simply combine eggs, masalas and rice. Let it heat up, and then serve to enjoy!











So, the next time you are unable to decide what easy recipe to cook, take inspiration from these recipes.