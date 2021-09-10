It's well-known that calcium helps build and maintain the density of bones. But this mineral plays a role more diverse than that. It plays a pivotal role in muscle contraction, regulates blood pressure, improves nerve transmission, and prevents blood clotting. For adults, the daily intake should be 1,000 mg. But if you are aged above 50, you need 1,200 mg. Those aged 4–18 should have 1,300 mg per day. Though calcium is easily and abundantly available in many food items, a large number of people still don't meet the recommended daily dose, especially those who don't consume meat and related products.





Here are 5 plant-based sources of calcium for vegans:

1) Spinach

Spinach is one of the biggest sources of calcium and iron. It offers about 100 mg of calcium per 100 grams. If you take one cup of cooked spinach, you get around 250 mg of this vital mineral. Remember, however, that spinach also contains oxalate and it may interfere with the absorption of calcium. Boiling spinach reduces up to 90 per cent of oxalate content. You can include spinach to your diet in several ways – as salad, make juice or add in curries. You can also prepare raita using spinach. Click here for a few mouth-watering recipes that are spinach-centered.

2) Broccoli

Every 100 grams of broccoli provides 50 mg of calcium. The calcium in broccoli is readily absorbed by the body when compared to calcium supplied by milk. Touted as a “superfood”, broccoli also provides vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate to regulate cell growth and reproduction. This green vegetable also offers antioxidants and fibre and helps reduce inflammation. For a few easy broccoli recipes, click here.

3) Orange

Eat the oranges throughout the day. Each one of them has 60mg of calcium. They also supply vitamin C to boost the immune system and destroy free radicals that damage cells damage. Prepare a smoothie or extract juice, oranges are versatile. Click here for the recipe of orange turmeric and vanilla yogurt smoothie.

4) Figs

They are a great source of fibre. They also contain minerals, supply multi-vitamins like A, B1, B2, calcium, iron, phosphorus, manganese, sodium, potassium, and chlorine. Just two medium-sized figs contain over 50 mg of calcium. Here are 6 delicious ways to add figs to your diet.

5) Soybeans

Soybeans are low in saturated fat and high in protein, vitamin C, and folate. A great source of calcium, you can add 100 grams of soybeans in your daily diet. There are various ways to do that. Soybeans also have iron, magnesium, protein, and selenium. Soya is also the only vegetarian food that contains all eight essential amino acids. You can use soy flour, tofu, tempeh, soy milk, soybean oil, or soy chunks. Find 10 of the best soya recipes that you can try at home here.





Add these vegan foods as sources of calcium to your regular diet.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.