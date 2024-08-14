Picture this: A rainy afternoon, you're wrapped in a cosy blanket with a hot cup of tea in hand. What could make this moment even better? Enter crispy, homemade moong dal biscuits! These biscuits won't just elevate your teatime experience, they're also packed with the wholesome goodness of moong dal. Perfect for a solo snack or sharing at your next tea party, they'll be a hit no matter what. Ready to whip up a batch? You're in the right place! But first, let's clear up a few things about this recipe.





Is Moong Dal Easy on the Stomach?

Yes! Moong dal is super light on your stomach, making it a great snack if you're keeping an eye on your health. It's packed with amino acids, fibre, iron, potassium, and zinc-basically, all the good stuff! And unlike fried snacks that weigh you down, these moong dal biscuits are a lighter, crunchy alternative. Bonus: That high fibre means they fill you up without the added calories!

How Do You Make Sure Your Moong Dal Biscuits Are Crispy, Not Soggy?

The secret to perfectly crisp moong dal biscuits? Don't make the dough too wet! Knead until smooth and stiff for the ideal texture. Also, prick each biscuit before baking so they cook evenly. And patience is key - let them cool completely on a wire rack to lock in that crunch.

How To Make Moong Dal Biscuits | Recipe

Making these biscuits is surprisingly simple! This recipe was shared by video creator Ani's Castle Tamil (@aniscastletamil) on Instagram. First, wash and soak moong dal for two hours. Then, grind it into a fine paste without adding water. Transfer to a bowl and mix in turmeric, carom seeds, kasuri methi, hing, salt, wheat flour, semolina, and ghee. Knead it all into a dough.





Next, grease a rolling board with ghee, flatten the dough, and cut into shapes. Prick each biscuit with a fork, brush with oil, and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 10 minutes. Flip and bake for another 10 minutes until they're golden and crispy. Sprinkle with chilli flakes, and dig in!

Bonus Tip:

Make a big batch and store them in an airtight container. Kept in a cool, dry place, these biscuits will last up to 10 days.

Watch the full video below:

Will you be giving this recipe a shot? Drop a comment and let us know!