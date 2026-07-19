Lionel Messi has spent over two decades dazzling football fans with goals, trophies and unforgettable moments on the pitch. Now, as he leads Argentina into the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain, millions around the world will once again be watching the football icon in action. Away from the football pitch, Messi and his family have built a connection with the hospitality world too. From a family-run restaurant in Rosario to dining ventures in Spain and a signature restaurant inside his hotel collection, here's a look at the eateries linked to the Argentine legend.





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VIP Rosario: The Family Restaurant In Messi's Hometown

Photo: Instagram/@vip.rosario





Rosario isn't just where Messi was born; it's also home to VIP Rosario, a restaurant and bar that has been run by the Messi family for years. Located near the city's National Flag Monument, the restaurant has welcomed locals and visitors alike since Lionel's father, Jorge Messi, became one of its concession holders in 2009. Unlike celebrity-themed eateries filled with jerseys and trophies, VIP Rosario has built its reputation as a neighbourhood dining spot where the focus remains firmly on the food and the experience.

Bellavista del Jardín del Norte: A Taste Of Argentina In Barcelona

Messi's family also ventured into the restaurant business in Spain with Bellavista del Jardín del Norte in Barcelona. The project was led by his brother, Rodrigo Messi, along with Spanish hospitality partners, and was inspired by the warmth of an Argentine town square. Designed as a place where people could gather over comforting food and conversation, the restaurant serves classic Argentine flavours in a relaxed setting, reflecting the family's roots even while being thousands of kilometres from home.





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Hincha: Fine Dining Inside Messi's Hotel Collection

Many football fans know about MiM Hotels, the boutique hotel collection owned through Messi's business interests. What many may not know is that several of these properties are home to Hincha, a restaurant concept created with Michelin-starred chef Nandu Jubany. The menu focuses on Mediterranean cuisine prepared with seasonal ingredients, offering guests a dining experience that complements the boutique hotel stay. While the restaurants operate within the MiM Hotels collection, the culinary concept is led by Jubany.

The Story Doesn't End There

Messi's connection with the food business extends beyond these restaurants. He has also been reported as an investor in El Club de la Milanesa, one of Argentina's best-known restaurant chains specialising in the country's iconic breaded cutlets. Recent reports have also linked members of the Messi family with Amalfi Llama in Miami, where the association has been reported in the context of investment rather than day-to-day ownership or operations.





For most fans, Lionel Messi will always be remembered for what he does with a football. His family's ventures into hospitality, however, offer a different glimpse into the football icon's world, one that brings together food, travel and business.