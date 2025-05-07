Pasta salads have become a popular choice for many these days. They are easy to make, taste delicious when served cold, and are filling enough to keep you full for hours. You can mix and match different ingredients, and it will still give you a flavourful and satisfying result. Plus, they are perfect for days when you have brunch or do not want to spend too much time in the kitchen during the scorching heat. If you, like us, are a fan of pasta salads, then we have the quickest and most perfect recipe for you, a Mexican-style corn pasta salad. And trust us, it is as delicious and exciting as it sounds. All you need is 15 minutes and a few kitchen staples to make this refreshing summer salad. Let us dig in to learn how you can make this pasta salad at home.





Also Read: 5 Common Pasta Salad Mistakes You're Probably Making (And How To Fix Them)

Photo: Pexels



Is Mexican-Style Corn Pasta Salad Healthy?

Yes! This quick and easy pasta salad can be a nutritious addition to your meals especially since it is made with fresh vegetables. It is delicious ingredients like avocado, corn, yoghurt and bell peppers that are packed with fibre, healthy fats and essential vitamins. If you reduce the quantity of mayonnaise, you can make it lighter and tangier with Greek yoghurt. The more colourful vegetables you add, the better this pasta salad becomes in terms of nutrition.

Can You Make This Corn Pasta Salad In Advance?

Why not! This delicious corn pasta salad actually tastes better when chilled for a while, which allows flavours to absorb. Just make sure to store it in an airtight container and keep it in the fridge for up to 24 hours. If you want fresher taste, add avocado and feta cheese just before serving so they stay fresh and creamy.

Photo Credit: Pexels

How To Make Mexican-Style Corn Pasta Salad | Mexican-Style Corn Pasta Salad

Making a Mexican-style corn pasta salad is extremely simple. This recipe was shared by Chef Kirti Bhoutika. To make this,

1. Prepare Pasta And Veggies

Start by chopping red bell pepper, onion, tomato, coriander leaves and avocado. Grill a corn cob, remove the kernels and then keep them aside. Meanwhile, cook pasta until cooked to 70 per cent.

2. Prepare Dressing

In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, lime juice, chilli powder, cumin powder, green chilli, grated garlic, and a dash of salt. Mix until it's smooth and tasty.

3. Combine Ingredients

Take a large bowl and add all the ingredients – cooked pasta, chopped veggies, grilled corn and avocado. Add the dressing over the ingredients and mix everything well.

4. Serve With Feta

Crush and crumble feta cheese over the salad. Mix well and serve cold! Garnish with some chopped coriander leaves and you're good to go!

Watch the full video below:

Also Read:7 Delicious Veg Pasta Salads For Mid-Week Indulgence





Will you try this pasta salad recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below.