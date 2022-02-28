As soon as someone mentions breakfast, what is the first thing that comes to your mind? It is the simple upma, poha, paratha, sandwich or something heavy like aloo poori, kachoris or even chole bhature? Well, the breakfast options are endless. But making a full meal first thing in the morning can be a hassle. So, most of us usually just go with a piece of bread and some coffee or tea. However, expect this ordinary breakfast; there are many things that you can make in a jiffy. Take, for instance, a delicious egg burger! Now we know that you must be thinking that it takes time to cook a whole burger. But trust us, the recipe we bring you today is simple and delicious. Once you make this delightful egg burger, we are sure that this will become one of your top breakfast recipe choices!





Egg burger is a scrumptious breakfast option.

All you need to do in this recipe is prepare some eggs, assemble them with sauces, some veggies of your choice and devour! If you don't have a burger bun, you can make this with regular bread as well. Once you make this, pair it with your morning tea or coffee. The best part is that this recipe is high in proteins since it is made with eggs! So, let us check out how to make this easy and delish burger.

Egg Burger Recipe: Here's How To Make Egg Burger

First, apply some mayonnaise over the bread pieces and place a lettuce leaf over each. Press it down to stay in place. Now take a boiled egg, mash it and mix it with salt and pepper, onions, capsicum and a bit more mayonnaise. Here you can also choose to add green chillies for that extra zing! Once this is done, close the burger with another piece of bread. Now bake it lightly on a pan and enjoy.





For the full recipe of this egg burger, click here.





Make this delicious, high-protein egg breakfast recipe and let us know how you liked the taste of it.