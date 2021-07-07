Indians and their love for fried food is truly inseparable. We love having all things spicy, masaledar, dipped in butter and fried till we can hear and taste the crunch of the food in the first bite. There are many dishes that we have created and love to gorge upon. So, to add to your list of spicy and crunchy food, today we bring you a recipe of mushroom aloo roll. This recipe may seem like just another roll but trust us, it is something you have never had before. Mushroom is one such ingredient that is loved by all age groups. However, the mushroom's soft texture and dynamic nature can be changed to your liking. And when it's fried with masalas, it is hard not to like it!





The versatility of mushrooms is such that you can make a snack out of it, use it in exotic curries and even make a sabzi. Mushrooms are known to be low in calories and high in nutrients. This fungus has benefits that could be useful for the body- it can lower blood pressure, aid in weight loss and boost the immune system.

So, for you to indulge in the goodness of mushrooms, try making this mushroom aloo roll.

Here Is The Recipe Of Mushroom Aloo Roll | Mushroom Aloo Roll

To make this dish, you would need to sautee chopped onion and tomatoes till they turn soft, then add salt, mustard powder and chilli flakes and mix. Now add the mushrooms with worcestershire sauce and vinegar. Stir well and keep aside.





Then, add boiled crushed potatoes, breadcrumbs, maida, salt, butter, and mix to form a dough-like consistency. Once ready, make small balls out of it and wrap the dough on the mushrooms.





Coat this thin maida batter and bread crumbs, and deep fry them till golden brown. Lastly, serve it hot with chutney and enjoy this snack!





For the full recipe of mushroom aloo roll, click here.





Make this recipe and let us know how you liked it!