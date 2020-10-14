This Easy Carrot Apple And Orange Juice May Help Boost Immunity

A diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables can help build resistance in the body.

Highlights Immunity boosting has become all the more important in this season

Fruits and vegetables make for a nutritious diet that can boost immunity

Here is a quick, easy and nutritious juice that you can try at home

If nothing else, the ongoing coronavirus scare has taught us the importance of immunity. How important it is to keep our immunity up in order to save ourselves from various infections and viruses is something we've all understood the hard way this year. And now that we know, we are always looking for various ways to boost our immunity and have perhaps tried everything on the internet. Immunity is something that we gradually develop and our diet plays a huge role in it. And a diet full of local produce is the best pick if you are looking to fight cold, flu and viruses. While medicines have their own role to play, a diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables can help build resistance in the body. A combination of vegetables like carrots with citrus fruits such as orange makes for a great DIY immunity booster.





(Also Read: 10 Diet Mistakes You Must Avoid During Season Change To Build Immunity)





A diet full of fruits and vegetables can help build resistance in the bod against cold, flus and viruses.

Tangy, tarty and citrusy, oranges are an excellent source of vitamin C and antioxidants that help fight free radical activity. Carrot too is a superfood, enriched with vitamin A and antioxidants like beta carotenes. Couple these with apples that also come loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants. The combination of these three superfoods makes for a winning one to protect our body from infections.

Here is how you can prepare a quick, easy and nutritious carrot apple and orange juice at home:





Ingredients:





- Carrot (peeled, chopped)- 1





- Apple (peeled, de-seeded and chopped)- 1





- Orange (sliced)- 1





- Lemon (juiced)- 1





- Turmeric- 1/2 tsp





- Black pepper- to taste





Method:





1. Add all the fruits in a blender. Add lemon along with black pepper and turmeric.





2. Blend until smooth. Serve!





Promoted

The anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties of turmeric and black pepper also helps in managing the symptoms and discomfort tied to cold, cough and flu besides keeping the body resilient against disease-causing bacteria.





Try this super quick and easy immunity-boosting juice at home and share your experience in the comments section below.







