Immunity: 10 Diet Mistakes You Must Avoid During Season Change To Build Immunity

As much as we love the flavour of all seasons, be it the winter chills, the summer sunshine, or the rain-soaked evenings, we do dread the transition phase in between. You know the phase where you are not quite sure what should be the temperature of the AC in your room, not sure if you should take that blanket or not. It is suddenly too cold, but not quite either. Not just that, the dip in temperatures also brings along quite a few challenges for our immunity. Our body is all the more susceptible to infections and allergies during this time and that's one of the reasons why a lot of people suffer from cold, cough and flu during this time.

While you know all that you should eat to keep the disease at bay, did you ever think about all the things you could have been doing wrong?





Dr. Jyoti, Senior Dietician from Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, lists out common diet mistakes you should avoid for improved immunity.





Boost Immunity: 10 Diet Mistakes You Must Avoid During Season Change:





1. Not drinking enough water





While you may not feel as thirsty as you did in peak of summers, but you'd have to ensure that you drink enough water throughout the day to avoid dehydration. Dehydration can make you weak and may take a toll on your immunity. Avoid chilled water now.





Drinking sufficient water is important for your immunity too





2. Not cleaning of veggies before using





One should clean all vegetables or meat before preparing to avoid the risk of contamination.





3. Not eating enough properly cooked food





No, you need not deep-fry everything, but cooking food properly is known to kill pathogens. You can eat raw foods, but that should not constitute the majority of your diet.





Several vegetables could do wonders for immunity







4. Not eating meals at regular intervals





Skipping meals is not a good idea during this time. It could have a severe impact on your health condition which could further weaken your immunity in the long run.





5. Not having enough proteins





Protein is often called the building block of life. Turns out, this is a very important nutrient to keep our immunity intact as well.





6. Not cutting back on junk food





Excess consumption of junk food could lead to obesity, which can cause different metabolic disorders. Try to avoid foods that are high in trans-fats, salt to keep up proper health.





Junk, fried foods could take a toll on immunity





7. Not cutting back on sugary foods





Refined sugar is said to be one of the root cause of many health troubles. Treats like pastries, cookies, doughnuts tend to fluctuate blood glucose levels and only gives satiety for a short term. They do not provide any major nutrients you need to function, but instead, slowly start affecting your perfectly balanced immune system.





8. Not adding all food groups





Eating the same food day in and day out could limit your nutrition intake. Try to include all the food groups in your meals - you can do that by simply trying delicious food combinations with seasonal fruits, vegetables, nuts and fried fruits. It not only adds variety to your meals but also helps in building immunity and brings along a range of antioxidants.





Making your diet enriched with different kind of foods could help boost your nutrition intake.





9. Consuming too much salt





Too much of salt can lead to high blood pressure, water retention that may lead to weakened immunity. Therefore, avoid foods that are high in salt (sodium).





10. Be mindful with spices





In small quantities, spices could do wonders for bolstering your immunity, but if you go overboard, you could be doing more harm than good.





Indian spices are loaded with medicinal properties, but you have to be mindful of the portion







Take note of these points and make sure you take good care of yourself in this confusing weather.







