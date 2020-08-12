This Eggs And Mashed Potatoes Frittata Is A Must-Try Dish For Breakfast (Recipe Inside)

Eggs and mashed potatoes come together to make this yummy dish.

Are you one of those who can have eggs almost every day for breakfast? If yes, then we are sure you are always looking for different egg recipes to fix yourself interesting protein-rich meals. We can't have the same oil boiled eggs and omelettes all the time; we need a change and this recipe is just perfect. Eggs and mashed potatoes come together in a mouth-watering skillet that can be paired with crispy bread for a great meal. Pick this recipe for sure.





You'll get a creamy and flavourful mixture that you'll love even without any bread. Mashed potatoes are flavoured with spices and topped with eggs. You can either bake it to make a smoky-flavoured frittata or just cook on stove.





Mashed potatoes are creamy and buttery.

Eggs And Mashed Potatoes Frittata Recipe -





Ingredients -





(Serving - 2)





4 boiled potatoes





4 eggs





1 small onion, chopped





1/4 cup capsicum, chopped





1/4 cup butter





Half cup milk





Half tsp black pepper powder





1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste





Salt to taste





Oregano to taste





Red chilli flakes to taste





2 tbsp grated cheese





2 tbsp bread crumbs







Method -





Step 1 - Boil potatoes, after they cool down, peel them and mash them with hands or masher.





Step 2 - Add butter to the potatoes, add salt, black pepper powder, warm milk and mash again to make mashed potatoes.





Step 3 - Heat oil in a pan, saute onions and ginger-garlic paste. Add capsicum, oregano, salt, red chilli flakes and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add mashed potatoes and let it cook for 2 minutes without mixing or stirring.





Step 4 - If you want to bake it, then transfer the mixture into oven-safe flat bowl, break eggs on it, sprinkle bread crumbs and top it all with grated cheese, and bake till top layer turns brownish and eggs are almost cooked. If cooking on stove, cover the pan with lids to let the eggs cook.





Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.





Pair the eggs and mashed potatoes frittata with garlic bread or toasted bread and you'll have one of the best breakfast meals ever. Feel free to add more veggies to the dish. You can also skip adding cheese to make this amazing eggs dish healthier.









