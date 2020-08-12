This Eggs And Mashed Potatoes Frittata Is A Must-Try Dish For Breakfast (Recipe Inside)

SEARCH
Eggs and mashed potatoes come together in a mouth-watering skillet that can be paired with crispy bread for a great meal. Pick this recipe for sure.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: August 12, 2020 18:36 IST

Eggs and mashed potatoes come together to make this yummy dish.

Highlights
  • Eggs are one of the most popular breakfast foods.
  • Mix eggs and mashed potatoes to make this yummy frittata.
  • Here is an easy recipe to help you make it at home.

Are you one of those who can have eggs almost every day for breakfast? If yes, then we are sure you are always looking for different egg recipes to fix yourself interesting protein-rich meals. We can't have the same oil boiled eggs and omelettes all the time; we need a change and this recipe is just perfect. Eggs and mashed potatoes come together in a mouth-watering skillet that can be paired with crispy bread for a great meal. Pick this recipe for sure.

You'll get a creamy and flavourful mixture that you'll love even without any bread. Mashed potatoes are flavoured with spices and topped with eggs. You can either bake it to make a smoky-flavoured frittata or just cook on stove.

(Also Read: Bake Your Eggs To Create Some Unique, Weight-Loss-Friendly And Delicious Meals)

mashed potatoes 620

Mashed potatoes are creamy and buttery. 

Eggs And Mashed Potatoes Frittata Recipe -

Ingredients -

(Serving - 2)

4 boiled potatoes

4 eggs

1 small onion, chopped

1/4 cup capsicum, chopped

1/4 cup butter

Half cup milk

Half tsp black pepper powder

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

Salt to taste

Oregano to taste

Red chilli flakes to taste

2 tbsp grated cheese

2 tbsp bread crumbs


Method -

Step 1 - Boil potatoes, after they cool down, peel them and mash them with hands or masher.

Step 2 - Add butter to the potatoes, add salt, black pepper powder, warm milk and mash again to make mashed potatoes.

Step 3 - Heat oil in a pan, saute onions and ginger-garlic paste. Add capsicum, oregano, salt, red chilli flakes and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add mashed potatoes and let it cook for 2 minutes without mixing or stirring.

Step 4 - If you want to bake it, then transfer the mixture into oven-safe flat bowl, break eggs on it, sprinkle bread crumbs and top it all with grated cheese, and bake till top layer turns brownish and eggs are almost cooked. If cooking on stove, cover the pan with lids to let the eggs cook.

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

Pair the eggs and mashed potatoes frittata with garlic bread or toasted bread and you'll have one of the best breakfast meals ever. Feel free to add more veggies to the dish. You can also skip adding cheese to make this amazing eggs dish healthier.
 

Comments

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

