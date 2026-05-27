Some dishes stand out not because they are elaborate, but because they are simple, soothing, and full of flavour. Gujarati fajeto is one such recipe. Light, tangy, slightly sweet, and incredibly comforting, it is often made when you want something warm and homemade without spending hours in the kitchen. Traditionally prepared with simple pantry ingredients, fajeto brings together sweet and savoury flavours in a way that feels uniquely Gujarati. The best part? It comes together quickly with a handful of everyday ingredients, making it perfect for busy afternoons or light family meals. Here's how you can make it at home.





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What Is Gujarati Fajeto?

Fajeto is a traditional Gujarati curry-like dish usually made with curd, gram flour, spices, and leftover mango pulp from ripe mangoes. It has a smooth, pourable consistency somewhat similar to kadhi, but with a fruity sweetness that gives it a distinct flavour. It is typically served with steamed rice and papad, making for a simple yet satisfying meal.

What Makes Gujarati Fajeto So Special?

Fajeto is ideal for days when you want something comforting but not too heavy. Since it uses basic pantry ingredients and cooks quickly, it works well as an easy lunch option. It is also a clever way to use leftover mango pulp during summer instead of letting it go to waste. The combination of tangy curd and sweet mango creates a flavour that feels refreshing and comforting at the same time.

Gujarati Fajeto Recipe | How To Make Fajeto At Home

Ingredients Required

1 cup curd

1/2 cup ripe mango pulp

2 tablespoons besan (gram flour)

3 cups water

1 green chilli (slit)

1 teaspoon grated ginger

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon jaggery (optional)

For Tempering

1 tablespoon ghee

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

A pinch of hing

7–8 curry leaves

2 dry red chillies

Steps To Make It

1. Prepare The Base

In a large bowl, whisk together curd, mango pulp, besan, turmeric, salt, and water until smooth and lump-free.

2. Cook The Mixture

Transfer the mixture to a pan and cook on medium heat while stirring continuously. Add green chilli, ginger, and jaggery if using.

3. Let It Simmer

Once the mixture begins to boil gently, lower the heat and let it simmer for a few minutes until slightly thickened.

4. Prepare The Tempering

Heat ghee in a small pan. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, hing, curry leaves, and dry red chillies. Let them splutter.

5. Finish The Dish

Pour the hot tempering over the fajeto and mix gently before serving.

Common Mistakes To Avoid

Do not stop stirring while the mixture heats up, as curd-based dishes can split.

Avoid using very sour curd unless you want a sharper flavour.

Do not add too much besan, or the fajeto may become too thick.

Keep the flame low after boiling to maintain a smooth texture.

Also Read: Which Indian Region Do The Famous Alphonso Mangoes Come From?

How To Make It More Flavourful

Add a little extra mango pulp for a sweeter taste.

Use homemade ghee for richer tempering.

Garnish with fresh coriander for freshness.

Serve with crispy papad for added texture.

Best Ways To Serve Gujarati Fajeto

Fajeto tastes best when served hot with steamed rice. You can also pair it with papad, simple sabzi, or dry potato stir-fry for a wholesome Gujarati-style meal. Its light consistency and balanced flavours also make it a comforting option during hot summer afternoons.





If you are looking for a quick homemade dish that feels comforting yet different from everyday curries, Gujarati fajeto is worth trying. Simple, flavourful, and ready in very little time, it is the kind of recipe that brings warmth to even the simplest meal.