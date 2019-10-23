This High-Protein Amaranth Tikki Will Add A Tinge Of Health To Your Heavy Festive Spread 

Eating in controlled portions could help you lose weight and sustain weight loss too

The festive season can take a toll on your diet. With all the fried and sweet treats on offer, it could become a tad difficult for you to resist and stick to your resolve unless you give your usual snacks a healthy makeover. You can give your usual tikkis, chaats and pakodas a guilt-free avatar! Yes, it's possible! If you are thinking how you are going to keep up with your protein intake, we have got something that may be of some help. Protein is called the building block of life. It helps build muscle, and further facilitates some hormonal functions. Protein also induces a feeling of fullness or satiety. Your chances of bingeing reduce drastically if you are feeling full. Eating in controlled portions could help you lose weight and sustain weight loss too. This is the reason why nutritionists often ask you to include more protein in your diet. Unfortunately, most part of our diet is so carb-heavy that we often don't find enough room to fit in protein. India is blessed with so many grains and faux grains that are rich in protein. Amaranth, also known as ramdana, is one such pseudo-grain that you must include in your diet:





Amaranth Health Benefits

• A powerhouse of protein, a 100 grams serving of amaranth contains 14 grams of protein, according to USDA.

• It is gluten-free and ideal for people with gluten intolerance.





• It is packed with several minerals such as calcium, iron, phosphorus and manganese.





• A rich source of dietary fibre, amaranth could help boost digestion and heart health.





• The Indian superfood is also replete with many antioxidants that help prevent free radical damage.





How To Make Amaranth Tikki At Home

This Diwali, swap your greasy aloo tikka with this crispy and wholesome amaranth tikki. In addition to the amaranth, the tikka also comprises the goodness of zucchini, garlic, onion, bell pepper and black pepper. Although the recipe uses very little oil for frying, you can even air-fry the tikkis to make them healthier. Coat the tikki with amaranth flour so that it does not stick to the pan/fryer. Serve it hot with tomato relish or coriander chutney.





Have a happy and healthy Diwali! If you like the recipe, do write to us in the comments section below. We'd love to feature some of your recipes too.







