When discussing Indian street food, one cannot overlook chaat. This quick-fix delight combines crispy fried dough, boiled potatoes, chickpeas, and flavorful chutneys, creating a medley of sweet, sour, and spicy tastes. Fresh coriander and crunchy sev on top add the perfect finishing touch. Chaat comes in various forms, such as papdi chaat, samosa chaat, aloo chaat, corn chaat, palak patta chaat, and katori chaat. However, in today's era of culinary innovation, traditional snacks often undergo modern fusions. In a recent video shared by Food Blogger Meghana Kadu, a new kind of chaat takes the spotlight – Dhokla Katori Chaat. Yes, you read that correctly. After witnessing the preparation of this dish in the video, the online foodie community is delighted with this inventive creation.

Also Read: Craving Rava Dhokla With A Twist? Try This Oats Rava Palak Dhokla Recipe Today

In the video, the Food Blogger begins by using a steel bowl and placing a small, upside-down glass bowl inside it. She proceeds to fill the steel bowl with dhokla batter and then positions the entire setup in a steamer. Once the dhokla is thoroughly cooked, she removes it from the steamer. Thanks to the small inverted glass bowl, the dhokla now has a well-like hollow structure. To enhance the flavour and texture, Meghana Kadu fills this dhokla hollow with various ingredients. First, she adds ragda, a preparation made with boiled white peas with turmeric powder, garlic cloves, and salt. Next in line is a generous layer of thick yoghurt. Tamarind and green chutneys are then drizzled on the top. After that, the dish is garnished with a generous amount of crunchy sev and fresh coriander leaves.





Take a look at the video below:

After watching the recipe on social media, people started appreciating this combination of dhokla and chaat in the comment section.

Also Read: Idli Dhokla, Dhokla Sandwich And More: 5 Unique Dhokla Recipes For Tea Time Indulgence

A user wrote, “Looks super yummy!!”

Another one added, “Seems heavenly.”

“Looks so delightful,” a few echoed.

A user shared, “I made this in my practical and teachers were surprised and happy to see this.”





Will you give this unique recipe a try in your kitchen? Tell us in the comments.