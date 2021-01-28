This Palak Matar Kebab Is Rich In Proteins And Made In Very Little Oil (Recipe Inside)

Palak and matar kebab recipe is a must-try.

It's a myth that there are very fewer options in vegetarian snacks. Aloo and paneer are not the only two foods that can be spared for veg party appetisers. There are a whole lot of other vegetables that can be picked to make some decadent snacks. If you like hara bhara kebab with the goodness of greens, try this palak matar kebab, which is super healthy and tastes superb. You need just about a tablespoon of oil to make this delicious kebab, which you can serve as a tea-time treat to family or impress your guests at your house party.



Food vlogger Ananaya Banerjee shared the recipe of this hara bhara kebab on her YouTube channel 'The Saree Chef'. Make this kebab that contains not just protein-rich spinach and peas, but also French beans, capsicum and a range of spices.





Step-by-step recipe of palak matar kebab:



Step 1- Wash 8-10 spinach leaves and boil in water for about half a minute. Transfer the leaves to icy cold water. Then chop the blanched spinach leaves.



Step 2 - Heat some oil in a pan. Add one cup green onion leaves and one cup green French beans, one cup capsicum and one cup of peas.



Step 3 - Season with green chilli, coriander leaves, some salt and saute well.



Step 4 - Turn off the gas, let the mixture cool down a bit and then put it in a mixer jar.



Step 5 - Add chopped spinach leaves, some lemon juice, and grind to make a coarse paste.



Step 6 - Transfer the mixture to a bowl and let it cool. Add 1 cup grated paneer (cottage cheese) and 1 grated potato. Then add roasted cumin powder, coriander powder, cornflour and some bread crumbs. Mix well.



Step 7 - Make kebabs from the mixture and sear from both sides in a pan with some oil.



Serve with tomato sauce or chutney of your choice.



