When most Indians hear "gujiya" and "Holi" in the same sentence, they picture sweet mawa-stuffed, deep-fried crescents. But Rajasthan has a completely different take on Holi gujiya that most of the country doesn't know about. Enter Dahi Gujiya, savoury lentil dumplings shaped like sweet gujiyas but stuffed with nuts, ginger, and green chillies, deep-fried until spongy, then soaked in spiced, sweetened yoghurt. It's not a sweet. It's not exactly a snack. It's somewhere beautifully in between, tangy, spicy, sweet, and salty all at once. The soft, pillowy lentil dumplings absorb the chilled yoghurt, creating bursts of flavour with every bite. The chopped nuts add crunch. The green chutney and tamarind chutney bring familiar chaat flavours. And serving it ice-cold on a hot Holi afternoon? That's pure genius. Dahi Gujiya takes longer to make than regular dahi vada because each dumpling is individually shaped and stuffed. But for festivals, that extra effort is what makes food special. This Holi 2026, surprise your family with something they've probably never had before. Something that's traditional, festive, and genuinely delicious. Here's everything you need to know to make authentic Rajasthani Dahi Gujiya at home.





What Makes Dahi Gujiya Different?

Let's clear up the confusion. There are three types of gujiya popular in North India:

Sweet Mawa Gujiya: The classic Holi sweet, crispy fried pastry stuffed with khoya, nuts, and sugar. This is what most people picture. Rajasthani Chasni Wali Gujiya: Sweet mawa gujiyas dipped in saffron-flavoured sugar syrup after frying, giving them a glossy, sticky coating. Dahi Gujiya (Rajasthani Speciality): Savoury lentil dumplings shaped like gujiyas, stuffed with nuts and spices, fried, then served with sweetened spiced yoghurt.

Dahi Gujiya belongs to the third category. It's essentially elevated dahi vada shaped into the festive gujiya form. The lentil batter is made from urad dal and moong dal, ground to an almost-smooth paste. The stuffing contains chopped cashews, almonds, raisins, ginger, and green chillies. Each dumpling is carefully shaped, sealed, and deep-fried until golden and spongy.





The magic happens during soaking. The fried gujiyas soak in hing-infused water for 20 minutes, becoming incredibly soft and fluffy. They're then layered with sweetened yoghurt spiced with cumin, chilli powder, and black salt. Finally, they're chilled for hours, allowing the yoghurt to seep into every crevice.





Serving time brings tamarind chutney, green chutney, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, and pomegranate arils on top. It's a complete flavour explosion.

The Complete Dahi Gujiya Recipe

Serves: 6-8 people

Prep Time: 30 minutes + 5 hours soaking/chilling

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

For the Lentil Batter:

1 cup urad dal (split black gram), soaked 4-5 hours

½ cup moong dal (split yellow gram), soaked 4-5 hours

2-3 green chillies

1-inch ginger piece

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

4-5 black peppercorns

⅛ teaspoon hing (asafoetida)

Salt to taste

1-2 tablespoons water (only if needed)

For the Stuffing:

¼ cup cashews, finely chopped

¼ cup almonds, finely chopped

2 tablespoons raisins

1 tablespoon ginger, finely chopped

2 green chillies, finely chopped

For Soaking:

4-5 cups hot water

½ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon hing

For the Spiced Yoghurt:

3 cups thick yoghurt (hung curd works best)

1 cup water (adjust for desired consistency)

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

¼ teaspoon black salt

Salt to taste

For Serving:

Tamarind chutney

Green coriander-mint chutney

Roasted cumin powder

Chaat masala

Pomegranate arils

Fresh coriander, chopped

Method

Step 1: Prepare the Lentil Batter (15 minutes)





Drain soaked lentils completely. Add urad dal, moong dal, green chillies, ginger, cumin seeds, peppercorns, and hing to a blender. Grind to an almost-smooth, slightly grainy texture. Add water only if necessary (maximum 1-2 tablespoons). Transfer to a bowl, add salt, and whisk vigorously for 2-3 minutes to incorporate air. The batter should be thick, fluffy, and hold soft peaks.





Step 2: Shape and Fry (30 minutes)





Heat the oil to a medium temperature. Place 2-3 tablespoons of batter on greased parchment paper in a 3-inch circle. Add 1 teaspoon of stuffing in the centre, cover with another tablespoon of batter. Place the second greased paper on top, press gently to seal edges into a half-moon shape. Peel one paper, slide the gujiya into oil, and remove the floating paper. Fry 3-4 at a time for 4-5 minutes until golden brown. Drain on absorbent paper.





Step 3: Soak the Gujiyas (20 minutes)





In a large bowl, mix hot water, salt, and hing. Submerge all fried gujiyas, place a plate on top to keep them underwater. Soak for exactly 20 minutes until puffed and soft. Remove and gently press between palms to squeeze out excess water.





Step 4: Prepare Spiced Yoghurt (5 minutes)





Whisk yoghurt until smooth. Add water gradually to reach a pourable consistency (thinner than hung curd, thicker than buttermilk). Mix in sugar, roasted cumin powder, red chilli powder, black salt, and regular salt. Taste and adjust. Refrigerate until assembly.





Step 5: Assemble and Chill (3-4 hours)





Pour ¾ cup spiced yoghurt into a deep serving dish. Arrange gujiyas in single layer. Pour another ¾ cup of yoghurt over them. Reserve the remaining yoghurt. Cover and refrigerate minimum 3-4 hours (overnight is better) for gujiyas to absorb yoghurt and soften.





Step 6: Serve





Add reserved yoghurt if needed. Drizzle tamarind and green chutneys on top. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder and chaat masala. Garnish with pomegranate arils and fresh coriander. Serve chilled.

Pro Tips for Perfect Dahi Gujiya

Lentil Soaking Time: Don't oversoak. 4-5 hours maximum. Over-soaked lentils absorb too much water, making the batter thin and the gujiyas oily. Minimal Water in Batter: The thicker the batter, the better the gujiya holds its shape during frying. Add water drop by drop, only if grinding becomes impossible. Whisk the Batter: Vigorous whisking for 2-3 minutes incorporates air, making gujiyas light and fluffy instead of dense. Oil Temperature: Medium heat is crucial. Too hot = burnt outside, raw inside. Too cool = oil-soaked gujiyas. Stuffing Balance: Don't overstuff. Too much stuffing breaks the gujiya open during frying. Soaking is Non-Negotiable: The 20-minute hot water soak transforms texture from dense to spongy. Don't skip it.

Why Dahi Gujiya is Perfect for Holi 2026

It's Cooling: Holi in March means warm weather. Chilled Dahi Gujiya is refreshing and cooling after playing with colours.

Holi in March means warm weather. Chilled Dahi Gujiya is refreshing and cooling after playing with colours. It's Festive: The gujiya shape makes it feel celebratory even though it's savoury.

The gujiya shape makes it feel celebratory even though it's savoury. It's Different: Most Holi spreads have the same sweets. Dahi Gujiya stands out.

Beyond The Sweet Gujiyas

Dahi Gujiya proves that Rajasthan's culinary creativity extends far beyond Dal Baati Churma and Laal Maas. This dish is festive ingenuity, taking the beloved dahi vada, elevating it with the symbolic gujiya shape, and creating something that's both traditional and unexpected. The first bite is always surprising. Sweet yoghurt hits first. Then the tanginess. The spices. The crunch of nuts. The soft, pillowy texture of the lentil dumpling. The chutneys add layers. It's complex yet comforting. This Holi 2026, give your family something they've probably never tasted before. Make Rajasthani Dahi Gujiya. It takes effort, yes. But festivals are when we make that effort. And when your guests ask, "What is this?" before taking a second helping, you'll know it was worth it.