Winter season and comforting soups are synonymous with each other. After all, are you even enjoying the chilly weather if not digging into flavourful soups? The answer is a big no. Don't you agree? Speaking of winter soups, have you ever tried a pumpkin soup before? Well, if you turn your nose up at this vegetable, maybe having it in the form of regular curries won't do the trick for you. Try a wholesome pumpkin soup instead that is rich in flavours, and texture and makes you fall in love with this vegetable. Don't worry about the recipe. Chef Guntas Sethi has shared it. Before we proceed, let us quickly look at the health benefits of pumpkin. It is packed with several vitamins and minerals. Apart from helping you in your weight loss journey, pumpkin is great for your eyesight, helps in boosting immunity and is even loaded with antioxidants.





For the caption, Chef Guntas stated, "This pumpkin soup is creamy, smooth and just delicious with a hint of sweetness that will leave you wanting for more!" To make this, all you have to do is take chopped onion, tomato, carrots, pumpkin, salt, garlic cloves, paprika powder, ginger, olive oil and dried basil. Just roast it all and grind them into a thick paste. You can use vegetable stock further to make it thin and enjoy! According to the chef, you can garnish the soup with a drizzle of fresh cream, some nuts and seeds for a crunch finish.







Chef Guntas Sethi also shared the recipe for amazing laksa noodle soup. To make this, prepare a paste, first, using shallots, garlic cloves, lemongrass stalk (white part chopped), roughly sliced ginger, red chillies, fresh turmeric, coriander powder, cumin powder, water and Kashmiri red chilli paste. Saute the paste in a pan and start putting vegetables into it. You can add diced carrots, mushrooms, and chopped baby corn. She also used vegetable stock, soy sauce, coconut milk, coconut sugar and chilli oil and added tofu and basil leaves. Boil the noodles separately. While you are serving, put the noodles first and then, pour the soup over it. Further, you can put sprouts, coriander leaves and red chillies on it.







It's worth mentioning here that you can never get bored with soups. So, try these out at home and enjoy them with your family.