No matter how much we satiate our cravings for indulgent, rich foods, we need to pause after some time for simple homemade Indian meal that we grew up eating. A plain roti or phulka paired with basic Indian sabzi or dal, or both - there's nothing as comfortable as this. Light, fluffy phulka is a must no matter sabzi we make. Most of the Indians have phulka in all the three meals of the day. Yes, it can get monotonous and boring, but if you change the flour of your roti, you might get some different flavours with the same comfort of your regular meal.



No we are not suggesting replacing whole wheat flour with all-purpose flour. That's what anyone would assume when once needs a change from the usual atta ki roti. We are in fact, proposing to make your roti even healthier with the use of oats. Yes, those rolled oats that everyone asks you to consume regularly for breakfast, can be easily used to make the more-familiar roti.

You might be one of those who would not like a cereal bowl or oatmeal for breakfast, oats roti is the perfect way to consume this super nutritious grain for good health. Why do it in the first place, you might ask. After going through these health benefits of oats, we are sure you won't be wondering anymore.

Oats is rich in various nutrients.

How to make plain oats phulka:

Making atta roti is a simple task. All you have to do is knead dough with flour and water, let it rest and then make rotis out of it. To make oats roti, simply combine equal parts of atta and oats flour and knead dough the usual way with water and a little bit of salt.

Now how to make oats flour? It's easy! Dry roast oats in a pan, let it come down to room temperature and grind it to make fine powder. That's it.

Do try oats roti or phulka in your next meal and let us know how you and your family liked it.