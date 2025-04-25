Pani puri is one of those snacks that instantly makes us drool, doesn't it? Also known as golgappa and puchka, this street food is loved for its blend of tangy and spicy flavours. Just one bite of it is enough to make our taste buds dance with joy. While regular pani puri is timeless, have you ever thought of adding watermelon to it? Yes, you read that right. Now we know this may sound quite odd at first, but trust us, it's a version that you've truly been missing out on. It's sweet, refreshing, and will surely have you gulping down more pani puris than you intended to. The recipe for this delicious pani puri was shared by MasterChef Gurkirat Singh on his Instagram page.

Why You Should Try Watermelon Pani Puri

Pani puri is typically served with tamarind (imli) or mint (pudina) water, lending it a tangy and spicy flavour. This watermelon pani puri gives the classic snack an interesting makeover, as it's on the sweeter side. While watermelon remains the star ingredient, the water also includes chaat masala, lemon juice, and mint, giving it a hint of tanginess. This pani puri won't just be a treat to your eyes but also to your taste buds - you surely won't regret trying it!

Is Watermelon Pani Puri A Healthy Option?

Watermelon pani puri is not just tasty, but also quite healthy. Watermelon is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, giving the snack a nutritious upgrade. Moreover, watermelon also supports hydration, making it a perfect summer treat. However, make sure to practice exercise control or there's always a chance of consuming extra calories.

How To Make Watermelon Pani Puri | Pani Puri Recipe

The process of making watermelon pani puri at home is pretty simple. Start by adding freshly cut watermelon to a blender to form a smooth paste. Once done, strain the mixture into a large bowl. To this, add a squeeze of lemon juice, fresh mint leaves, black salt and chaat masala. Now, air fry the golgappas at 180 degrees for about 5-6 minutes. Meanwhile, add ice cubes and Sprite to the watermelon water. Mix well. Poke a hole in the centre of the golgappa, fill it with boiled aloo and the prepared watermelon water. Your watermelon pani puri is now ready to be savoured - enjoy!

Watch the complete recipe video below:

What Are Some Other Pani Puri Flavours To Try?

Apart from watermelon pani puri, there are several other exciting pani puri flavours you can try. Some options to consider include garlic pani puri, mango pani puri, khatta meetha pani puri, and jamun pani puri. Not just the water, you can also experiment with other ingredients and add-ins of your choice, including boiled potato, chana or sprouts.

Are you craving watermelon pani puri too now? We bet you are! Don't delay - try making this delicious recipe at home today and enjoy summer the right way.