Pani puri is undoubtedly one of the most beloved snacks across India. Also known as golgappa or puchka, it delivers a satisfying mix of sweet, tangy and spicy flavours. It is so tasty that stopping at just one or two is nearly impossible. If you are a true pani puri lover, you will definitely relate. Traditionally, this street food favourite is served with tamarind, mint or coriander-infused pani. But have you ever considered giving it a fruity twist? Enter Watermelon-Kokum Pani Puri-a fresh take on the classic that offers a punchy, cooling upgrade. If you are in the mood to try something different, this summer-friendly pani puri recipe is worth a shot.

Why Watermelon-Kokum Pani Puri Should Be On Your List

Watermelon kokum pani puri stands out for all the right reasons. The pairing of watermelon and kokum brings a unique tang and a natural sweetness that balances perfectly. Ready in just a few minutes, it is incredibly refreshing and ideal for a hot day. Visually, it is just as appealing-bright, colourful, and inviting. If you are looking for easy summer snacks or something new to serve at your next get-together, this could be the showstopper.

Can Kokum Juice Replace Kokum Fruit?

Yes, kokum juice can be used instead of fresh kokum fruit for this pani puri recipe. The taste remains tangy and vibrant. The only slight difference is that kokum juice may be a bit sweeter than the fruit itself. Either way, your watermelon kokum pani will still turn out flavourful and refreshing.

Is Pani Puri A Healthy Snack Option?

Pani puri is often enjoyed as a street-style indulgence, but with a few simple tweaks, it can easily become a more balanced snack. This recipe, for example, includes fruits like watermelon and kokum, both packed with essential nutrients and hydration benefits. You can also skip the deep-fried puris and go for baked ones-or even make them at home from scratch. It is a great way to enjoy your favourite Indian street food with less guilt.

How To Make Watermelon-Kokum Pani Puri | Healthy Pani Puri Recipe

The recipe for watermelon kokum pani puri was shared by the Instagram page @thespicystory. Here is how to make it:

Begin by adding boiled potato, boiled kala chana, chopped onion, coriander, red chilli powder, salt, chaat masala and pepper to a bowl. Mix well and set aside.

For the pani, scoop out the watermelon flesh and put it in a grinder.

Add kokum water, fresh mint leaves, green chillies and ginger. Blend until smooth.

Strain the mixture into the watermelon bowl and add black salt, roasted cumin powder, salt, chaat masala and amchoor powder.

Add water as needed, along with crispy boondi and ice cubes.

Fill the puris with the potato mix and dip them into the chilled watermelon kokum pani.

That is it - your watermelon kokum pani puri is ready to be enjoyed.

Watch the full recipe video here:

Looks delicious, does it not? Try making this easy watermelon kokum pani puri at home and enjoy one of the most exciting summer snacks with your friends and family.