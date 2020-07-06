This Til (Sesame Seeds) Chutney Is Perfect For All South Indian Meals

Til ki chutney is easy to make at home.

A simple side dish of chutney can liven up any Indian meal. South Indian meals like dosa, idli, vada, uttapam are always accompanied with chutney, coconut chutney, most of the times. To add extra zing and flavour to your meal, try this sesame seeds chutney. A small quantity of sesame seeds or til adds a bang of nutty flavour and aroma to food. Be it burger buns, Tahini sauce, hummus, salad or Indian gravies, sesame seeds just perk up any dish they are added to.





This chutney recipe gives a nutty twist to creamy coconut chutney and produces a unique side dish, which is tasty and healthy too. If you don't know already, sesame seeds are full of various nutrients and antioxidants, proving good for our immunity, digestion, skin and bone health. But, its great taste that made us want to try this til ki chutney to make our South Indian fare even more enjoyable.





Til Ki Chutney Recipe:

Ingredients:





2 tbsp white sesame seeds





2 tbsp peanuts





Half cup grated coconut or coconut powder





1 inch tamarind (imli) soaked in water





Half tbsp minced garlic





Salt to taste





1 whole Kashmiri red chilli





For tempering:





Half tsp mustard seeds





Half tsp urad dal





5-6 curry leaves





Method:





Step 1 - Dry roast sesame seeds and peanuts and keep them aside to cool down.





Step 2 - Once cooled, put sesame seeds and peanuts in a grinder, add Kashmiri red chilli, grated coconut, tamarind water, salt, garlic, and blitz till you get a smooth chutney. Add some water, if required.





Step 3 - Prepare tempering by heating curry leaves, mustard seeds, and urad dal till they splutter.





Step 4 - Pour the tempering over the chutney and serve. This til ki chutney is so easy to make!





You can also skip adding the tempering and use this chutney for any other meal, including parathas, pulao, biryani or any Indian snack. You can make this chutney without whole red chilli for kids; it will go perfectly with sandwiches. Try this til or sesame seeds recipe and let us know how you like it in the comments section below.







