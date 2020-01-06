This US Man Stores Hamburger For 20 Years: See How It Looks Now

Seems like 2020 has been kicked-off with a blast from the past, and it is none other than one of the world's oldest hamburgers. Yes, you read it right! Social media has gone gaga as this mummified junkie completes two decades of existence. This age-old hamburger was bought by a US man, named David Whipple, on 7th July 1999 from his local McDonald's in Logan, Utah, for a measly 79 cents. It was the era when Bill Clinton was the President of the United States and the world was getting ready for Y2K.





According to Mr. Whipple's Blogspot titled 'Fast Food's Oldest McDonald's Hamburger', this hamburger, with the receipt, in its original wrapper, and sack, ended up in a coat pocket, which then ended up in a closet and stayed there for a couple of years, until his wife found it out while segregating clothes for donation purpose.





The receipt of the hamburger dates back to July 7, 1999.





In the year 2013, when the burger was about 14-year-old, it originally went viral on YouTube with millions of views and was first revealed to the world. After that, however, it was put back in a tin where it was stored until recently. Now the obvious question that pops up in everyone's mind is, 'why is he storing this age-old burger?' As an answer to this, one of his blogs read, "One of my children put the burger on eBay and bids started going crazy. The price got all the way up to and was purchased above $2,000. A bidder from the Northeast won the auction; however, eBay nullified the sell because of shill bidding. Early on in the auction, I had a daughter bid on the item to get it going and eBay decided because of this to cancel the auction. So I decided to just hang onto it instead of selling." He further wrote, "This hamburger has been shown at a couple of schools and at one convention-related to healthy eating. I think the older it gets, the famous it will become." Yes, the prediction has turned true and the burger got featured in every possible media in the US.

But amidst everything, all we wonder is how will this 20-year-old burger smell like!




















