Chewy, tender and spicy, Kathi Rolls make for an amazing meal option when you crave something nutritious and filling at the same time. These delectable rolls are made with flatbreads combined with veggies or meat and often topped with sauces and chopped garnishes. As per legends, Kathi rolls originated in Kolkata's Nizam's restaurants before they gained popularity amongst Indian street vendors. There are various versions of kathi rolls currently available in the market. If you are a fan of one, then we have a simple kathi roll recipe for you to make at home – Tandoori Veg Kathi Roll. Extremely versatile and tasty, this recipe is liked by kids and adults alike. Read on to learn how to make Tandoori Veg Kathi roll at home!





Why Should You Make Tandoori Veg Kathi Roll At Home?

The tandoori veg kathi roll recipe is easy to make and delicious. It requires minimal ingredients from your pantry and can be assembled quickly for a wholesome meal or tiffin box recipe. The best part about this tandoori veg kathi roll recipe is that it doesn't require tandoor but would still give you that smoky, delicious taste. You can add n-number of ingredients in it, as per your will, and it would still no compromise on taste. You can even make it vegan by using vegan ingredients, or a non-vegetarian version of it by replacing the vegetarian ingredients with meat.

When Can You Eat Tandoori Veg Kathi Roll?

You can eat Tandoori Veg Kathi roll at any time during the day. This dish makes for an excellent tiffin box recipe, and you can make it nutritious by adding extra veggies to it. Pair it with freshly sliced fruits or fruit yoghurt to take your taste buds on a rollercoaster ride. This tandoori veg kathi roll can also be eaten during lunch or dinner. If you are having a hectic day, prepare the ingredients in advance. Then all you would have to do is assemble them last minute and serve with sauces of your choice.

Tandoori Veg Kathi Roll is full of flavours.

How To Make Tandoori Veg Kathi Roll: Recipe To Make Tandoori Veg Kathi Roll At Home

As mentioned above, tandoori veg kathi roll is easy to make and requires minimal ingredients from your pantry. To make tandoori veg kathi roll, marinate the chopped veggies of your choice in yoghurt and spices. Once done, cook the veggies until soft and tender. Place vegetables on the paratha and top it with sauces and garnish of your choice. And it's done!





Need a step-by-step guide to make Tandoori Veg Kathi Roll at home? Click here for the full recipe.

Bonus Tip:

You can serve this Tandoori Veg Kathi Roll with mint-yoghurt chutney or green coriander chutney to enhance the final taste. You can also add different types of sauces in the pan while cooking the marinated veggies to make the kathi roll even more delicious.





